Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Activity Monitor

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Activity Monitor displays a variety of resources in use on a system in real time. These include processes, disk activity, memory usage, and more to provide a sort of dashboard.

Activity Monitor is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. htop

htop is an interactive and real time process monitoring application similar to the venerable top utility. With htop, you can scroll the list vertically and horizontally to see all processes and their full command lines.

Tasks related to processes (killing, renicing) can be done without entering their PIDs.

2. BpyTOP

BpyTOP is a resource monitor that shows usage and stats for processor, memory, disks, network and processes. As its name suggests, its written in Python.

It has a game inspired menu system, and full mouse suppor

3. bottom

bottom is billed as a customizable cross-platform graphical process/system monitor for the terminal. The utility draws inspiration from gtop, gotop and htop, tools which will be familiar to seasoned LinuxLinks readers.

4. btop++

btop++ is an alternative to top. It’s a resource monitor that shows usage and stats for processor, memory, disks, network and processes. It’s a continuation of bashtop and BpyTOP. It’s free and open source software written in C++.

5. Glances

Glances is a cross-platform monitoring tool which aims to present a large amount of monitoring information through a curses or Web based interface. The information dynamically adapts depending on the size of the user interface.

All articles in this series: