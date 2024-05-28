Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple DVD Player

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

DVD Player plays DVDs using your built-in DVD drive or an external DVD drive.

DVD Player is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. VLC

VLC is a great open source choice for watching video. It’s much more flexible than many other media players, and supports all types of formats and versions at large. There is almost nothing video (or music) related that VLC doesn’t do well, although it’s still missing gapless playback for music.

2. mpv

mpv is a media player for the command line. It supports a wide variety of media file formats, audio and video codecs, and subtitle types.

mpv has an OpenGL, Vulkan, and D3D11 based video output that is capable of many features loved by videophiles, such as video scaling with popular high quality algorithms, color management, frame timing, interpolation, HDR, and more.

3. QMPlay2

QMPlay2 can play most video formats and audio formats. It plays all codecs supported by FFmpeg, and supports YouTube videos too. With internet radio, Audio CD, and a lot more besides, there’s lots of functionality on offer.

It’s competent in all areas although the absence of gapless playback renders it an inadequate music player for our requirements.

