Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Directory Utility

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent), Amazon and Facebook dominate the tech landscape. Their dominance is so broad they account for more than 20% of the S&P 500.

There are many things to admire about Apple’s hardware and software. Apple make great looking (albeit expensive) hardware. Over the years key successes include the iPhone, iPad, iPod, and the MacBook Air. The company designs its own hardware and software. This gives them the power to make an operating system and suite of apps that are tailor-made and optimized for their hardware. Apple also operates the Apple Music and Apple TV media distribution platforms.

macOS is Apple’s proprietary operating system for its line of Macintosh computers. Its interface, known as Aqua, is highly polished and built on top of a BSD derivative (Darwin). There’s a whole raft of proprietary applications that are developed by Apple for their operating software. This software is not available for Linux and there’s no prospect of that position changing.

Directory Utility lets you use a single set of credentials to access network resources by connecting your Mac to a directory service, such as Active Directory. This software is proprietary and not available for Linux.

Active Directory was not built to integrate into Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives. The software below offers far more functionality than Apple’s simple utility.

1. 389DirectoryServer

389 Directory Server is hardened by real-world use, is full-featured, supports multi-master replication, and is reported to handle many of the largest LDAP deployments in the world.

2. OpenLDAP

OpenLDAP is an open-source implementation of the LDAP protocol. It is a suite of the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (v3) servers, clients, utilities, and development tools.

3. OpenDJ

OpenDJ is an LDAPv3 compliant directory service, which has been developed for the Java platform, providing a high performance, highly available, and secure store for the identities managed by your organization. Its easy installation process, combined with the power of the Java platform makes OpenDJ the simplest, fastest directory to deploy and manage.

4. Keycloak

Keycloak is an Identity and Access Management solution for modern Applications and Services.

Keycloak provides user federation, strong authentication, user management, fine-grained authorization, and more.

5. FreeRADIUS

FreeRADIUS is a modular, high performance free RADIUS suite. Radius is a protocol used for authenticating users onto a local network.

This software allows authentication and authorization for a network to be centralized, and minimizes the number of changes that have to be done when adding or deleting new users to a network.

All articles in this series: