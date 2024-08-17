19 Best Free and Open Source Shells

The shell is a program that takes commands from the keyboard and gives them to the operating system to perform. This environment lets users run commands, programs, and shell scripts. The shell is both an interactive command language and a scripting language, and is used by the operating system to control the execution of the system using shell scripts.

The first Unix shell was the Thompson shell, sh, written by Ken Thompson at Bell Labs back in the early 1970s. Nowadays, on many Linux systems, bash (which stands for Bourne Again SHell) acts as the shell program. It was first released in 1989, and implements the POSIX standard plus many extensions.

But there are lots of other free and open source shells available for Linux. We spotlight our recommended free and open source shells.

Let’s explore the 19 shells in more detail. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Shells zsh Advanced and programmable command interpreter Nushell Adopts the Unix philosophy of shells where pipes connect command together Xonsh Python-powered, cross-platform shell language and command prompt fish Smart and user-friendly command line shell bash sh-compatible command language interpreter Murex Intuitive, typed and content aware shell Elvsh Expressive programming language and a versatile interactive shell DASH POSIX-compliant implementation of sh that aims to be as small as possible Oils Billed as an upgrade to bash. Written in Python. tcsh C shell with file name completion and command line editing mksh MirBSD Korn shell ksh Unix shell which was developed by David Korn at Bell Labs dune A shell by the beach Rash Language, library, and shell REPL for Racket. ion Modern system shell that features a simple, yet powerful, syntax Yash Yet another shell oksh Portable OpenBSD ks es Extensible shell with higher-order functio cosh Concatenative command-line she

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.