19 Best Free and Open Source Shells

The shell is a program that takes commands from the keyboard and gives them to the operating system to perform. This environment lets users run commands, programs, and shell scripts. The shell is both an interactive command language and a scripting language, and is used by the operating system to control the execution of the system using shell scripts.

The first Unix shell was the Thompson shell, sh, written by Ken Thompson at Bell Labs back in the early 1970s. Nowadays, on many Linux systems, bash (which stands for Bourne Again SHell) acts as the shell program. It was first released in 1989, and implements the POSIX standard plus many extensions.

But there are lots of other free and open source shells available for Linux. We spotlight our recommended free and open source shells.

Let’s explore the 19 shells in more detail. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Shells
zshAdvanced and programmable command interpreter
NushellAdopts the Unix philosophy of shells where pipes connect command together
XonshPython-powered, cross-platform shell language and command prompt
fishSmart and user-friendly command line shell
bashsh-compatible command language interpreter
MurexIntuitive, typed and content aware shell
ElvshExpressive programming language and a versatile interactive shell
DASHPOSIX-compliant implementation of sh that aims to be as small as possible
OilsBilled as an upgrade to bash. Written in Python.
tcshC shell with file name completion and command line editing
mkshMirBSD Korn shell
ksh Unix shell which was developed by David Korn at Bell Labs
duneA shell by the beach
RashLanguage, library, and shell REPL for Racket.
ionModern system shell that features a simple, yet powerful, syntax
YashYet another shell
okshPortable OpenBSD ks
esExtensible shell with higher-order functio
coshConcatenative command-line she

