Excellent Utilities: Nushell – flexible cross-platform shell with a modern feel

The shell is a program that takes commands from the keyboard and gives them to the operating system to perform. This environment lets users run commands, programs, and shell scripts. The shell is both an interactive command language and a scripting language, and is used by the operating system to control the execution of the system using shell scripts.

The first Unix shell was the Thompson shell, sh, written by Ken Thompson at Bell Labs back in the early 1970s. Nowadays, on many Linux systems, bash (which stands for Bourne Again SHell) acts as the shell program. But there are lots of other free and open source shells available for Linux.

Nushell is billed as a new type of shell. The aim of the project is to adopt the Unix philosophy of shells where pipes connect commands together. It’s written in the Rust programming language and published under the MIT license.

Installation

There are various ways to install Nushell. The project provides pre-built binaries for Linux (including ARM), macOS and Windows. Instead, we installed the software under Manjaro using the package from their official repositories (community).

As the full source code is available, we can also build from source.

We can use the brew command in Linux and macOS.

After installing the software, there are a few steps next to take.

To change your default shell to Nushell, use the chsh command. chsh -l lists the shells installed on your system. Re-run the command chsh and choose /bin/nushell as your default shell.

When you first start Nushell you’re presented with an introductory banner with instructions on how to remove that banner. It’s a simple modification to the config.nu file.

