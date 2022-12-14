Utilities

Excellent Utilities: Cerebro – productivity tool

Reviews, Software, Utilities

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

Cerebro is billed as a launcher to improve your productivity and efficiency.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

We tested the software under Ubuntu 22.10. The project provides a convenient deb package.

If you’re not running a Debian-based distro such as Ubuntu, we recommend using the project’s AppImage file. AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

If you prefer compiling software, follow these steps:

Clone the project’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/cerebroapp/cerebro

Change to the newly created directory.

$ cd cerebro

Install the software’s dependencies with the command.

$ yarn --force

We can now build the package.

$ yarn package

For Arch and Arch-based distros, there is a package in the Arch User Repository but we don’t recommend using it as it’s an old version of the software.

Besides Linux, the software runs macOS and Windows. The project provides binaries for these operating systems. Handy if you’re still living on the dark side.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation / Summary

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation / Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

Excellent Utilities
AbricotineMarkdown editor with inline preview functionality
AES CryptEncrypt files using the Advanced Encryption Standard
AnanicyShell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities
brootNext gen tree explorer and customizable launcher
CerebroFast application launcher
cheat.shCommunity driven unified cheat sheet
CopyQAdvanced clipboard manager
crocSecurely transfer files and folders from the command-line
DeskreenLive streaming your desktop to a web browser
dufDisk usage utility with more polished presentation than the classic df
exaA turbo-charged alternative to the venerable ls command
Extension ManagerBrowse, install and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
fdWonderful alternative to the venerable find
fkillKill processes quick and easy
fontpreviewQuickly search and preview fonts
horcruxFile splitter with encryption and redundancy
KoohaSimple screen recorder
KOReaderDocument viewer for a wide variety of file formats
ImagineA simple yet effective image optimization tool
LanguageToolStyle and grammar checker for 30+ languages
Liquid PromptAdaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh
lnavAdvanced log file viewer for the small-scale; great for troubleshooting
lsdLike exa, lsd is a turbo-charged alternative to ls
McFlyNavigate through your bash shell history
mdlessFormatted and highlighted view of Markdown files
OCRmyPDFAdd OCR text layer to scanned PDFs
PaperworkDesigned to simplify the management of your paperwork
PDF Mix ToolPerform common editing operations on PDF files
pecoSimple interactive filtering tool that's remarkably useful
ripgrepRecursively search directories for a regex pattern
scrcpyDisplay and control Android devices
StickySimulates the traditional “sticky note” style stationery on your desktop
tldrSimplified and community-driven man pages
tmuxA terminal multiplexer that offers a massive boost to your workflow
TuskAn unofficial Evernote client with bags of potential
UlauncherSublime application launcher
WatsonTrack the time spent on projects
Whoogle SearchSelf-hosted and privacy-focused metasearch engine
Share this article
Pages: 1 2

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.