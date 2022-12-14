Excellent Utilities: Cerebro – productivity tool

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

Cerebro is billed as a launcher to improve your productivity and efficiency.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

We tested the software under Ubuntu 22.10. The project provides a convenient deb package.

If you’re not running a Debian-based distro such as Ubuntu, we recommend using the project’s AppImage file. AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

If you prefer compiling software, follow these steps:

Clone the project’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/cerebroapp/cerebro

Change to the newly created directory.

$ cd cerebro

Install the software’s dependencies with the command.

$ yarn --force

We can now build the package.

$ yarn package

For Arch and Arch-based distros, there is a package in the Arch User Repository but we don’t recommend using it as it’s an old version of the software.

Besides Linux, the software runs macOS and Windows. The project provides binaries for these operating systems. Handy if you’re still living on the dark side.

