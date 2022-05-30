Excellent Utilities: Whoogle Search – self-hosted metasearch engine

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a table listing the tools in this series at the bottom of this page.
Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.
What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.
Whoogle Search is a privacy-focused search engine. It displays the same results as Google Search but without ads/sponsored content, JavaScript, cookies, or tracking.
Installation
There are a number of different ways to install the software. The method depends on whether you choose a PaaS hosting solution, or run it locally. For our evaluation, we chose a Docker installation on a local machine.
Install the software with the Docker command:
$ docker pull benbusby/whoogle-search
We can then run the software with the command:
$ docker run --publish 5000:5000 --detach --name whoogle-search benbusby/whoogle-search:latest
If you’ve not used Docker before, check out our Docker guide which will get you up and running.
In Operation
Point your web browser to http://localhost:5000 and you’ll see the web interface.
We can click the Configuration link and change various settings such as setting the country, interface language, search language, and more.
Summary
Google’s search engine remains the most popular way to find information on the net. But many users dislike its use of trackers, analysis tools and ads which detract from the user experience.
Whoogle is a great alternative. It’s fast, uncluttered and there’s plenty of customization options. The project’s documentation is pretty good explaining useful configuration steps such as setting Whoogle to be your primary search engine.
While Whoogle is restricted to Google search results, this should not pose an issue to the vast majority of web surfers.
You can deploy it to PaaS hosting solutions such as Heroku, Fly.io, or Repl.it and lots of other platforms. Or you may choose to install it to a local machine on your network.
Website: github.com/benbusby/whoogle-search
Support:
Developer: Ben Busby
License: MIT License
Whoogle Search is written in Python. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials.
