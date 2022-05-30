Excellent Utilities: Whoogle Search – self-hosted metasearch engine

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a table listing the tools in this series at the bottom of this page.

Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time.

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

Whoogle Search is a privacy-focused search engine. It displays the same results as Google Search but without ads/sponsored content, JavaScript, cookies, or tracking.

Installation

There are a number of different ways to install the software. The method depends on whether you choose a PaaS hosting solution, or run it locally. For our evaluation, we chose a Docker installation on a local machine.

Install the software with the Docker command:

$ docker pull benbusby/whoogle-search

We can then run the software with the command:

$ docker run --publish 5000:5000 --detach --name whoogle-search benbusby/whoogle-search:latest

If you’ve not used Docker before, check out our Docker guide which will get you up and running.

In Operation

Point your web browser to http://localhost:5000 and you’ll see the web interface.

We can click the Configuration link and change various settings such as setting the country, interface language, search language, and more.

Summary

Google’s search engine remains the most popular way to find information on the net. But many users dislike its use of trackers, analysis tools and ads which detract from the user experience.

Whoogle is a great alternative. It’s fast, uncluttered and there’s plenty of customization options. The project’s documentation is pretty good explaining useful configuration steps such as setting Whoogle to be your primary search engine.

While Whoogle is restricted to Google search results, this should not pose an issue to the vast majority of web surfers.

You can deploy it to PaaS hosting solutions such as Heroku, Fly.io, or Repl.it and lots of other platforms. Or you may choose to install it to a local machine on your network.

Website: github.com/benbusby/whoogle-search

Support:

Developer: Ben Busby

License: MIT License

Whoogle Search is written in Python. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

Complete list of articles in this series:

Excellent Utilities Abricotine Markdown editor with inline preview functionality Ananicy Shell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities broot Next gen tree explorer and customizable launcher cheat.sh Community driven unified cheat sheet croc Securely transfer files and folders from the command-line Deskreen Live streaming your desktop to a web browser duf Disk usage utility with more polished presentation than the classic df exa A turbo-charged alternative to the venerable ls command fd Wonderful alternative to the venerable find fkill Kill processes quick and easy fontpreview Quickly search and preview fonts LanguageTool Style and grammar checker for 30+ languages Liquid Prompt Adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh lnav Advanced log file viewer for the small-scale; great for troubleshooting lsd Like exa, lsd is a turbo-charged alternative to ls McFly Navigate through your bash shell history mdless Formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files OCRmyPDF Add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs Paperwork Designed to simplify the management of your paperwork PDF Mix Tool Perform common editing operations on PDF files peco Simple interactive filtering tool that's remarkably useful ripgrep Recursively search directories for a regex pattern scrcpy Display and control Android devices tldr Simplified and community-driven man pages tmux A terminal multiplexer that offers a massive boost to your workflow Tusk An unofficial Evernote client with bags of potential Ulauncher Sublime application launcher Watson Track the time spent on projects Whoogle Search Self-hosted and privacy-focused metasearch engine