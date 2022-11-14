Excellent Utilities: Kooha – simple screen recorder

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

Kooha is billed as a simple GTK-based app to “elegantly record your screen”.

It’s free and open source software written in the Rust programming language.

Installation

We tested Kooha with Flatpak (that’s the recommended way). Issue the following commands to install the software and fire it up.

$ flatpak install flathub io.github.seadve.Kooha

$ flatpak run io.github.seadve.Kooha

We did also build the software successfully using GNOME Builder on Ubuntu 22.10.

We tested hardware accelerated encoding and other encoders so we also installed:

$ flatpak install org.freedesktop.Platform.GStreamer.gstreamer-vaapi

In Operation

Here’s an image of Kooha’s interface.

The two largest icons let us capture a monitor or a window (left icon), or a portion of the screen (right icon).

The smaller icons let us enable/disable desktop audio, microphone, and the mouse pointer.

At the bottom of the interface is the button to hit when you’re ready to start recording.

It’s a very simple but effective interface.

What does the software offer?

Let’s take a quick peek at the Preferences dialog.

We can set a delay of 1 to 10 seconds before recording starts (or choose 0 for no delay). When a delay is enabled, the Kooha window will count down to the start of recording which allows you to get ready for recording.

There’s the option to change the recording folder. We can also choose to record in WebM, MP4, Matroska, or GIF formats, at a configurable frame rate. By default the frame rate is set to 30 fps but that can be increased.

If you’re feeling adventurous you may wish to try Kooha’s experimental hardware-accelerated encoding. Enabling hardware-accelerated encoding lets you record to WebM VP9 and WebM AV1 formats.

Summary

If you hate pouring through a program’s documentation and want a very simple way to record your desktop, Kooha fits the bill nicely!

Get up and running recording your desktop, window, or selected portion literally in seconds.

And it can be controlled via the keyboard. The latest version does have an annoying bug which hopefully will be fixed in a later release.

Website: github.com/SeaDve/Kooha

Support:

Developer: Dave Patrick Caberto

License: GNU General Public License v3.0

Kooha is written in Rust. Learn Rust with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

