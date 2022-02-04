Utilities

Excellent Utilities: croc – securely transfer files and folders

There are many ways you can transfer files between computers. Here’s a few methods. We can transfer files between two hosts on Linux using the scp command. The scp command establishes a secure connection between the two hosts and it uses the standard SSH port in order to transfer files. Alternatively, many people send files as attachments although there are often limitations with this method. Or users frequently use file hosting services in the cloud, WebTorrents, a personal server, wormhole and many others.

We are always on the look out for easy, simple and secure ways to transfer files and folders. croc is such a tool. It’s open source software written in Go and makes transfers really simple.

Installation

We tested the software on a variety of different systems. The developer provides binaries for Linux, FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, macOS, and Windows. There are also binaries for ARM architecture for Linux and Windows.

For Linux systems, installation depends on what distro you are running. There are packages available for some distros including Ubuntu and Manjaro.

On our 64-bit Ubuntu systems, we installed the software with the following commands:

First download the deb package with the wget command:

$ wget https://github.com/schollz/croc/releases/download/v9.5.0/croc_9.5.0_Linux-64bit.deb

Next, install the deb package using dpkg and elevated privileges:

$ sudo dpkg -i croc_9.5.0_Linux-64bit.deb

The software needs to be installed on both the sending PC and the receiving PC.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary

Pages: 1 2 3

