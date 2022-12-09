Excellent Utilities: KOReader – versatile document viewer

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

KOReader is a document viewer for a wide variety of file formats. It’s available for Linux, Android, and E Ink devices.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

We tested KOReader mostly under Ubuntu 22.10. Installation is straightforward. The project provides a .deb package.

$ sudo dpkg -i koreader-2022.10-amd64.deb

This command didn’t complete the installation as we were missing the fonts-noto-hinted package. But this was easily fixed with the command:

$ sudo apt --fix-broken install

This command installed the missing dependency and the KOReader package.

The project provides an AppImage, a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

There are deb packages for ARM architecture, as well an apk (Android). There’s also support for ChromeOS, Kindle, Kobo, PocketBook macOS, and more.

