Excellent Utilities: Ulauncher – Sublime application launcher for Linux

This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We are covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

Ulauncher is a fast application launcher for Linux. It has a minimal design, dependent on only a few resources, very fast, and works on virtually all Linux desktops. The software is written in Python, using GTK+.

This review is carried out with the latest beta release of the software.

Installation

There’s packages available for many popular Linux distributions. Packages are available for Debian / Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, CentOS, as well as the Arch User Repository.

Or you can download and build the software for yourself. At a shell, type the following commands:

$ git clone https://github.com/Ulauncher/Ulauncher.git

$ python setup.py build

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Other Features

Page 4 – Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

Excellent Utilities tmux A terminal multiplexer that offers a massive boost to your workflow lnav Advanced log file viewer for the small-scale; great for troubleshooting Paperwork Designed to simplify the management of your paperwork Abricotine Markdown editor with inline preview functionality mdless Formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files fkill Kill processes quick and easy Tusk An unofficial Evernote client with bags of potential Ulauncher Sublime application launcher McFly Navigate through your bash shell history LanguageTool Style and grammar checker for 30+ languages peco Simple interactive filtering tool that's remarkably useful Liquid Prompt Adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh Ananicy Shell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities cheat.sh Community driven unified cheat sheet ripgrep Recursively search directories for a regex pattern exa A turbo-charged alternative to the venerable ls command OCRmyPDF Add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs Watson Track the time spent on projects fontpreview Quickly search and preview fonts fd Wonderful alternative to the venerable find

Related articles