Excellent Utilities: Ulauncher – Sublime application launcher for Linux

This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We are covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.
Ulauncher is a fast application launcher for Linux. It has a minimal design, dependent on only a few resources, very fast, and works on virtually all Linux desktops. The software is written in Python, using GTK+.
This review is carried out with the latest beta release of the software.
Installation
There’s packages available for many popular Linux distributions. Packages are available for Debian / Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, CentOS, as well as the Arch User Repository.
Or you can download and build the software for yourself. At a shell, type the following commands:
$ git clone https://github.com/Ulauncher/Ulauncher.git
$ python setup.py build
Next page: Page 2 – In Operation
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Other Features
Page 4 – Summary
Complete list of articles in this series:
|Excellent Utilities
|tmux
|A terminal multiplexer that offers a massive boost to your workflow
|lnav
|Advanced log file viewer for the small-scale; great for troubleshooting
|Paperwork
|Designed to simplify the management of your paperwork
|Abricotine
|Markdown editor with inline preview functionality
|mdless
|Formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files
|fkill
|Kill processes quick and easy
|Tusk
|An unofficial Evernote client with bags of potential
|Ulauncher
|Sublime application launcher
|McFly
|Navigate through your bash shell history
|LanguageTool
|Style and grammar checker for 30+ languages
|peco
|Simple interactive filtering tool that's remarkably useful
|Liquid Prompt
|Adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh
|Ananicy
|Shell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities
|cheat.sh
|Community driven unified cheat sheet
|ripgrep
|Recursively search directories for a regex pattern
|exa
|A turbo-charged alternative to the venerable ls command
|OCRmyPDF
|Add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs
|Watson
|Track the time spent on projects
|fontpreview
|Quickly search and preview fonts
|fd
|Wonderful alternative to the venerable find