Excellent Utilities: Ulauncher – Sublime application launcher for Linux

This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We are covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

Ulauncher is a fast application launcher for Linux. It has a minimal design, dependent on only a few resources, very fast, and works on virtually all Linux desktops. The software is written in Python, using GTK+.

This review is carried out with the latest beta release of the software.

Installation

There’s packages available for many popular Linux distributions. Packages are available for Debian / Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, CentOS, as well as the Arch User Repository.

Or you can download and build the software for yourself. At a shell, type the following commands:

$ git clone https://github.com/Ulauncher/Ulauncher.git
$ python setup.py build

