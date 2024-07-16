Excellent Utilities: navi – interactive cheatsheet tool

Excellent Utilities is a series of cornerstone articles highlighting essential utilities. These are small, indispensable tools, useful for anyone running a Linux machine.
navi is a terminal application which lets you run one-liners from cheatsheets. With this utility you can browse through cheatsheets and execute commands. Suggested values for arguments are dynamically displayed in a list.
navi uses fzf, skim, or Alfred under the bonnet and it can be either used as a command or as a shell widget. It’s free and open source software.
Installation
We tested navi primarily with the Manjaro, an Arch-based Linux distribution, but we also dabbled with the tool under Ubuntu.
For Manjaro, there’s a package in the Official Repositories (extra) which we installed using Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool).
The project recommends navi is installed using brew.
Running navi for the first time will help you download and manage cheatsheets. By default, they are stored at
~/.local/share/navi/cheats/.
We can view and install cheatsheets from various repositories with the command:
$ navi repo browse
navi can also use cheatsheets from tldr and cheat.sh. For example, to install tldr in Manjaro, issue the command:
$ sudo pacman -S tldr
This is a cross-platform tool. Besides Linux, navi runs under Android, macOS and Windows.
