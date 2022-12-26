WOW!

Excellent Utilities: Zellij – terminal workspace with batteries included

Reviews, Software, Utilities

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

Zellij is billed as “a workspace aimed at developers, ops-oriented people and anyone who loves the terminal”.

In our Excellent Utilities series we try not to include similar software. Our personal favorite terminal multiplexer is tmux, although opinion is divided even among our merry group of open source enthusiasts. We also highly recommend Tmuxinator and Byobu.

While Zellij is a terminal multiplexer at heart, it offers a lot more.

Installation

Zellij is free and open source software so we have unfettered access to the source code.

The project doesn’t provide packages for Linux distros, but there are third-party packages for a few distros. However, given that the project is in a fairly early stage of development and these packages are often not the latest version, we recommend installing the software via cargo.

$ cargo install --locked zellij

If you want to try out Zellij without installing the software there’s a script on the project’s website. You can view this script and satisfy yourself there’s nothing nefarious going on.

