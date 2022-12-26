Excellent Utilities: Zellij – terminal workspace with batteries included

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.
Zellij is billed as “a workspace aimed at developers, ops-oriented people and anyone who loves the terminal”.
In our Excellent Utilities series we try not to include similar software. Our personal favorite terminal multiplexer is tmux, although opinion is divided even among our merry group of open source enthusiasts. We also highly recommend Tmuxinator and Byobu.
While Zellij is a terminal multiplexer at heart, it offers a lot more.
Installation
Zellij is free and open source software so we have unfettered access to the source code.
The project doesn’t provide packages for Linux distros, but there are third-party packages for a few distros. However, given that the project is in a fairly early stage of development and these packages are often not the latest version, we recommend installing the software via cargo.
$ cargo install --locked zellij
If you want to try out Zellij without installing the software there’s a script on the project’s website. You can view this script and satisfy yourself there’s nothing nefarious going on.
Next page: Page 2 – In Operation
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary
Complete list of articles in this series:
|Excellent Utilities
|Abricotine
|Markdown editor with inline preview functionality
|AES Crypt
|Encrypt files using the Advanced Encryption Standard
|Ananicy
|Shell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities
|broot
|Next gen tree explorer and customizable launcher
|Cerebro
|Fast application launcher
|cheat.sh
|Community driven unified cheat sheet
|CopyQ
|Advanced clipboard manager
|croc
|Securely transfer files and folders from the command-line
|Deskreen
|Live streaming your desktop to a web browser
|duf
|Disk usage utility with more polished presentation than the classic df
|exa
|A turbo-charged alternative to the venerable ls command
|Extension Manager
|Browse, install and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
|fd
|Wonderful alternative to the venerable find
|fkill
|Kill processes quick and easy
|fontpreview
|Quickly search and preview fonts
|horcrux
|File splitter with encryption and redundancy
|Kooha
|Simple screen recorder
|KOReader
|Document viewer for a wide variety of file formats
|Imagine
|A simple yet effective image optimization tool
|LanguageTool
|Style and grammar checker for 30+ languages
|Liquid Prompt
|Adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh
|lnav
|Advanced log file viewer for the small-scale; great for troubleshooting
|lsd
|Like exa, lsd is a turbo-charged alternative to ls
|McFly
|Navigate through your bash shell history
|mdless
|Formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files
|OCRmyPDF
|Add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs
|Paperwork
|Designed to simplify the management of your paperwork
|PDF Mix Tool
|Perform common editing operations on PDF files
|peco
|Simple interactive filtering tool that's remarkably useful
|ripgrep
|Recursively search directories for a regex pattern
|Rnote
|Sketch and take handwritten notes
|scrcpy
|Display and control Android devices
|Sticky
|Simulates the traditional “sticky note” style stationery on your desktop
|tldr
|Simplified and community-driven man pages
|tmux
|A terminal multiplexer that offers a massive boost to your workflow
|Tusk
|An unofficial Evernote client with bags of potential
|Ulauncher
|Sublime application launcher
|Watson
|Track the time spent on projects
|Whoogle Search
|Self-hosted and privacy-focused metasearch engine
|Zellij
|Terminal workspace with batteries included