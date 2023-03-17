Excellent Utilities: nvitop – GPU process management

Utilities

The NVIDIA System Management Interface (nvidia-smi) is a command line utility, based on top of the NVIDIA Management Library (NVML), which helps users manage and monitor NVIDIA GPU devices.

This utility is automatically installed with the NVIDIA drivers and lets users query and modify the GPU device state. While it’s probably the most well known NVIDIA monitoring tool, there are many other (and superior) tools available.

nvitop is an interactive NVIDIA device and process monitoring tool and bills itself as “the one-stop solution for GPU process management”. Like nvidia-smi, nvitop is built on top of NVML, but the tool offers a lot more functionality. It’s free and open source software written in Python.

Installation

We strongly recommend installing nvitop in a virtual environment. We’ll use pipx as it’s specifically for application installation, adding isolation yet still making the app available in your shell.

Using a fresh installation of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, we first need to install pipx.

$ sudo apt install pipx

We can now proceed and install nvitop in an isolated virtual environment. Issue the command:

$ pipx install nvitop

We’ll need ~/.local/bin in our PATH environment variable. We can automatically update our PATH with the command:

$ pipx ensurepath

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation / Summary

