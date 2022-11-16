Utilities

Excellent Utilities: Sticky – note-taking app

Sticky is a note-taking app for the Linux desktop that simulates the traditional “sticky note” style stationery on your desktop. Sticky is written in Python, and uses the GTK3 toolkit.

This is free and open source software.

Installation

We installed Sticky on a (fairly) vanilla installation of Ubuntu 22.10.

We first installed a few dependencies using apt, which provides a command-line interface for the package management of the system.

$ sudo apt install debhelper dh-python

Next, we clone the project’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/collinss/sticky.git

Change into the newly created directory:

$ cd sticky

Now we’re set to build the software with the command:

$ dpkg-buildpackage --no-sign

This will create a debian package. We need to navigate up one directory level.

$ cd ..

Now we will try to install the newly created debian package with the command:

$ sudo dpkg -i sticky_1.12_all.deb

This command wasn’t successful as our vanilla 22.10 system was missing gir1.2-xapp-1.0, gir1.2-gspell-1, and python3-xapp.

We can install these packages and complete the installation of sticky with a single command:

$ sudo apt --fix-broken install

