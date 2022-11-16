Excellent Utilities: Sticky – note-taking app

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.
Sticky is a note-taking app for the Linux desktop that simulates the traditional “sticky note” style stationery on your desktop. Sticky is written in Python, and uses the GTK3 toolkit.
This is free and open source software.
Installation
We installed Sticky on a (fairly) vanilla installation of Ubuntu 22.10.
We first installed a few dependencies using apt, which provides a command-line interface for the package management of the system.
$ sudo apt install debhelper dh-python
Next, we clone the project’s GitHub repository.
$ git clone https://github.com/collinss/sticky.git
Change into the newly created directory:
$ cd sticky
Now we’re set to build the software with the command:
$ dpkg-buildpackage --no-sign
This will create a debian package. We need to navigate up one directory level.
$ cd ..
Now we will try to install the newly created debian package with the command:
$ sudo dpkg -i sticky_1.12_all.deb
This command wasn’t successful as our vanilla 22.10 system was missing gir1.2-xapp-1.0, gir1.2-gspell-1, and python3-xapp.
We can install these packages and complete the installation of sticky with a single command:
$ sudo apt --fix-broken install
Next page: Page 2 – In Operation / Summary
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation / Summary
