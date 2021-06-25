Utilities

Excellent Utilities: duf – disk usage utility

CLI, Reviews, Software, Utilities

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section.

The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. To harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended mastering the interface. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources.

duf is a simple disk usage utility that offers a more attractive representation than the classic df utility. It’s written in Go.

Installation

On a vanilla Ubuntu 21.04 system, we first need to install Go.

$ sudo apt install golang-go

Then clone the project’s repository, and use Go to build the software.

$ git clone https://github.com/muesli/duf.git
$ cd duf
$ go build

Alternatively, there’s a snap available which is installed with the command:

$ sudo snap install duf-utility

Snaps are universal software packages. They work across Linux on any distribution or version.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

Excellent Utilities
tmuxA terminal multiplexer that offers a massive boost to your workflow
lnavAdvanced log file viewer for the small-scale; great for troubleshooting
PaperworkDesigned to simplify the management of your paperwork
AbricotineMarkdown editor with inline preview functionality
mdlessFormatted and highlighted view of Markdown files
fkillKill processes quick and easy
TuskAn unofficial Evernote client with bags of potential
UlauncherSublime application launcher
McFlyNavigate through your bash shell history
LanguageToolStyle and grammar checker for 30+ languages
pecoSimple interactive filtering tool that's remarkably useful
Liquid PromptAdaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh
AnanicyShell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities
cheat.shCommunity driven unified cheat sheet
ripgrepRecursively search directories for a regex pattern
exaA turbo-charged alternative to the venerable ls command
OCRmyPDFAdd OCR text layer to scanned PDFs
WatsonTrack the time spent on projects
fontpreviewQuickly search and preview fonts
fdWonderful alternative to the venerable find
scrcpyDisplay and control Android devices
dufDisk usage utility with more polished presentation than the classic df
Share this article
Pages: 1 2 3

4 comments

  2. I like duf, it’s really pretty cool.

    One thing that’s bad is the way it includes the reserved spaced that file systems use. There’s about 5% of the space allocated for root on a filesystem.

    This means that duf’s output is inconsistent with df.

    Reply

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.