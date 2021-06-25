Excellent Utilities: duf – disk usage utility

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section.
The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. To harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended mastering the interface. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources.
duf is a simple disk usage utility that offers a more attractive representation than the classic df utility. It’s written in Go.
Installation
On a vanilla Ubuntu 21.04 system, we first need to install Go.
$ sudo apt install golang-go
Then clone the project’s repository, and use Go to build the software.
$ git clone https://github.com/muesli/duf.git
$ cd duf
$ go build
Alternatively, there’s a snap available which is installed with the command:
$ sudo snap install duf-utility
Snaps are universal software packages. They work across Linux on any distribution or version.
4 comments
What’s the performance like?
I like duf, it’s really pretty cool.
One thing that’s bad is the way it includes the reserved spaced that file systems use. There’s about 5% of the space allocated for root on a filesystem.
This means that duf’s output is inconsistent with df.
That’s true. But which one is right?
Noice