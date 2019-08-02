Excellent Utilities: LanguageTool – style and grammar checker for 30+ languages

Utilities

LanguageTool – style and grammar checker for 30+ languages

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities.

LanguageTool is an open source proofreading software for English, French, German, Polish, Russian, and many other languages although some are not actively maintained.

What makes this software special? LanguageTool offers a variety of different ways to access its functionality. There’s a cross-platform Java desktop application for offline use. You can also use its grammar, style and spell checker in a web browser with both Firefox and Chrome add-ons. There’s also support for LanguageTool in Google Docs, LibreOffice, and community support has added other applications including Emacs, LyX, and vim.

And there’s even an add-on for Microsoft Word if you still live on the dark side. Or use the software from the project’s website.

LanguageTool comes with its own embedded HTTP/HTTPS server so you can send a text to LanguageTool via HTTP and get the detected errors back as JSON.

Installation

LanguageTool can be downloaded for offline use. The current version is a 162MB zipped file. It needs Java 8 or later installed on your system.

Extract the zipped file, and fire up the tool with the command:

$ java -jar languagetool.jar

As this is open source software, you can build the source code if you want. The developers provide instructions, so we won’t repeat them here.

Installing the extensions and plug-ins is straightforward. We didn’t experience any issues.

