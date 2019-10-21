Excellent Utilities: cheat.sh – community driven cheat sheet

Utilities

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We’re covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section.

Erik Karlsson, one of our regular contributors, has curated the finest free books that help you learn whatever programming language takes your fancy. There’s everything covered from C, C++, Java, Python, R, and much more. Link: Excellent Free Books to Master Programming.

The books offer an exceptional amount of information. But sometimes you’ll need some very specific information that you can access instantly. Erik is currently curating his recommendations for high quality free programming tutorials. But until they’re ready, we are showcasing a utility that offers an alternative to programming tutorials. Step forward cheat sheets with cheat.sh.

What makes cheat.sh special? It offers unified access to the best community driven cheat sheets repositories of the world. cheat.sh uses selected community driven cheat sheet repositories and information sources, maintained by thousands of users, developers and authors all over the world. Besides covering 58 programming languages, it also offers cheat sheets for more than 1,000 Linux commands, and access to information from Stack Overflow.

Installation

You don’t need to install cheat.sh to a local machine. The script has a curl/browser interface, so you can access the cheat sheets providing you have a working net connection.

But it’s also possible to install a command line client (cht.sh) which offers additional flexibility.

Installing cht.sh on your local system is very straightforward. Just type at a shell prompt:

$ curl https://cht.sh/:cht.sh | sudo tee /usr/local/bin/cht.sh
$ sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/cht.sh

You’ll need to install rlwrap and xsel with your distro’s package manager if they’re not already installed. On my Arch system, I typed:

$ sudo pacman -S rlwrap xsel

After the installation, cht.sh can be used locally, without accessing the public cheat.sh service. The cht.sh client has its configuration file located at ~/.cht.sh/cht.sh.conf. Use it to specify the query options that you want to use with each query.

