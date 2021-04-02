Utilities

Excellent Utilities: scrcpy – display and control Android devices

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

We’ve recently relaunched our coverage of Android apps. We recommend the best free Android apps with a very strict eligibility criteria. We’ve received praise from many people but also ruffled a few feathers). This article recommends software that’s useful for Android users, but it’s native Linux software.

scrcpy is a free and open source screen mirroring application that lets you control an Android device from your desktop computer. The screen content is streamed as H.264 video, which the software then decodes and displays on the computer. The software pushes keyboard and mouse input to the Android device over the server.

Installation

scrcpy is open source software. You can clone the project’s GitHub repository and compile the software if you’re so inclined. For our testing, we limited ourselves to installing the software using an Ubuntu package with the command:

$ sudo apt install scrpcy

There’s also packages available for Fedora, Arch, Gentoo, and a cross-distro snap package.

scrcpy is cross-platform software. Besides Linux, it runs under macOS and Windows. We’ve only tested the software under Linux.

