Excellent Utilities: Rnote – sketch and take handwritten notes

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

Rnote is a vector-based drawing app for sketching, handwritten notes and to annotate documents and pictures.

The software is written in Rust and published under an open source license.

Installation

We often prefer installing software via the manual approach (i.e. by compiling a project’s source code). But due to time constraints, we evaluated the software with a convenient package.

We tested Rnote predominately with Manjaro, an Arch-based distro. There’s a package in the Official Repositories (community).

The project doesn’t provide packages for specific distros. If you’re using a different distro to Manjaro, we recommend installing with flatpak.

$ flatpak install flathub com.github.flxzt.rnote

The software is run with the command:

$ flatpak run com.github.flxzt.rnote

