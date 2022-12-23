Excellent Utilities: Rnote – sketch and take handwritten notes

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.
Rnote is a vector-based drawing app for sketching, handwritten notes and to annotate documents and pictures.
The software is written in Rust and published under an open source license.
Installation
We often prefer installing software via the manual approach (i.e. by compiling a project’s source code). But due to time constraints, we evaluated the software with a convenient package.
We tested Rnote predominately with Manjaro, an Arch-based distro. There’s a package in the Official Repositories (community).
The project doesn’t provide packages for specific distros. If you’re using a different distro to Manjaro, we recommend installing with flatpak.
$ flatpak install flathub com.github.flxzt.rnote
The software is run with the command:
$ flatpak run com.github.flxzt.rnote
Next page: Page 2 – In Operation / Summary
Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation / Summary
Complete list of articles in this series:
|Excellent Utilities
|Abricotine
|Markdown editor with inline preview functionality
|AES Crypt
|Encrypt files using the Advanced Encryption Standard
|Ananicy
|Shell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities
|broot
|Next gen tree explorer and customizable launcher
|Cerebro
|Fast application launcher
|cheat.sh
|Community driven unified cheat sheet
|CopyQ
|Advanced clipboard manager
|croc
|Securely transfer files and folders from the command-line
|Deskreen
|Live streaming your desktop to a web browser
|duf
|Disk usage utility with more polished presentation than the classic df
|exa
|A turbo-charged alternative to the venerable ls command
|Extension Manager
|Browse, install and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
|fd
|Wonderful alternative to the venerable find
|fkill
|Kill processes quick and easy
|fontpreview
|Quickly search and preview fonts
|horcrux
|File splitter with encryption and redundancy
|Kooha
|Simple screen recorder
|KOReader
|Document viewer for a wide variety of file formats
|Imagine
|A simple yet effective image optimization tool
|LanguageTool
|Style and grammar checker for 30+ languages
|Liquid Prompt
|Adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh
|lnav
|Advanced log file viewer for the small-scale; great for troubleshooting
|lsd
|Like exa, lsd is a turbo-charged alternative to ls
|McFly
|Navigate through your bash shell history
|mdless
|Formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files
|OCRmyPDF
|Add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs
|Paperwork
|Designed to simplify the management of your paperwork
|PDF Mix Tool
|Perform common editing operations on PDF files
|peco
|Simple interactive filtering tool that's remarkably useful
|ripgrep
|Recursively search directories for a regex pattern
|Rnote
|Sketch and take handwritten notes
|scrcpy
|Display and control Android devices
|Sticky
|Simulates the traditional “sticky note” style stationery on your desktop
|tldr
|Simplified and community-driven man pages
|tmux
|A terminal multiplexer that offers a massive boost to your workflow
|Tusk
|An unofficial Evernote client with bags of potential
|Ulauncher
|Sublime application launcher
|Watson
|Track the time spent on projects
|Whoogle Search
|Self-hosted and privacy-focused metasearch engine