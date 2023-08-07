Excellent Utilities: noti – notification tool

Excellent Utilities is a series of cornerstone articles highlighting essential utilities. These are small, indispensable tools, useful for anyone running a Linux machine.

Do you ever run a command from a terminal and forget to check when it’s completed or continually monitor the window for completion? Maybe you need noti. It’s a small utility written in Go that monitors a command or process and triggers a notification.

By default, noti triggers a banner notification when a command has been completed. But it can also trigger notifications for Mattermost, Telegram, Zulip, GCHat, and others. Messages can be received on your computer or phone.

Installation

We tested noti with Manjaro, an Arch-based distro. There’s a package in the Arch User Repository, which is built with the command:

$ yay -S noti

We also tested building the software from its source code. Clone the project’s GitHub repository and change into the newly created directory with the command:

$ git clone https://github.com/variadico/noti && cd noti

Build the source code and install the executable with the command:

$ make build && make install

noti lets you trigger speech notifications using the -s flag. We need to install espeak. On a Manjaro distro, we issue the command

$ yay -S espeak-ng

However, on our systems, using the -s flag doesn’t work with noti complaining that

Error: The specified espeak-ng voice does not exist.

A simple solution is to install the espeak package from the AUR.

$ yay -S espeak

To change the voice, you can create a configuration file which is in the YAML format and named noti.yaml. If not explicitly set with the --file flag, noti checks the following paths, in the following order.

./.noti.yaml

$XDG_CONFIG_HOME/noti/noti.yaml

You’ll want a configuration file if you want to use the various services that noti supports such as Slack, Telegram, Zulip and Twilio.

It’s also possible to use environment variables. For speech the environment variable is called NOTI_ESPEAK_VOICENAME.

For example, to have a female voice:

$ export NOTI_ESPEAK_VOICENAME=f1

In the next page, we’ll take you through noti and give our verdict.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation / Summary

Complete list of articles in this series: