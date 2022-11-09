Utilities

Excellent Utilities: AES Crypt – file encryption tool

Reviews, Security, Software

AES Crypt is file encryption software that uses the industry standard Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to easily and securely encrypt files.

AES (also known as Rijindael) is a symmetric encryption algorithm. The algorithm was designed to be efficient in both hardware and software, and supports a block length of 128 bits and key lengths of 128, 192, and 256 bits.

AES Crypt offers a graphical user interface (GUI) for ease of use. A command-line version is also available. The software integrates with popular file managers such as the sublime Krusader.

The process of encrypting a file is really straightforward. For example in Krusader, right click a file, select Open With –> AESCrypt.

AES Crypt

AES Crypt We are presented with the dialog box shown to the left, prompting us to set a password for that file. We are then asked to confirm that password.

Once the password is set, the file is then password-protected.

AES Crypt handles both Little Endian and Big Endian files. However, AES Crypt does not process key files in UTF-8 format.

Summary

Having a secure system is essential given the constant threat from hackers. Linux is endowed with a huge raft of tools to improve security but they are often a minefield to learn to use properly. The beauty of AES Crypt is that it’s so easy to install and use.

Protect your files with strong encryption. If you’re looking for a tool that supports a different encryption cypher, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

This is a cross-platform tool which runs under Linux, macOS, Android, and Windows. There are versions of AES Crypt in C, C++, C#, and Java.

Website: www.aescrypt.com
Support: User Guide, GitHub Code Repository
Developer: Gary C,Kessler (original developer), Doug Reed, Paul E. Jones
License: Freeware

