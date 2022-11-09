Excellent Utilities: AES Crypt – file encryption tool

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

AES Crypt is file encryption software that uses the industry standard Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to easily and securely encrypt files.

AES (also known as Rijindael) is a symmetric encryption algorithm. The algorithm was designed to be efficient in both hardware and software, and supports a block length of 128 bits and key lengths of 128, 192, and 256 bits.

AES Crypt offers a graphical user interface (GUI) for ease of use. A command-line version is also available. The software integrates with popular file managers such as the sublime Krusader.

The process of encrypting a file is really straightforward. For example in Krusader, right click a file, select Open With –> AESCrypt.

We are presented with the dialog box shown to the left, prompting us to set a password for that file. We are then asked to confirm that password.

Once the password is set, the file is then password-protected.

AES Crypt handles both Little Endian and Big Endian files. However, AES Crypt does not process key files in UTF-8 format.

Summary

Having a secure system is essential given the constant threat from hackers. Linux is endowed with a huge raft of tools to improve security but they are often a minefield to learn to use properly. The beauty of AES Crypt is that it’s so easy to install and use.

Protect your files with strong encryption. If you’re looking for a tool that supports a different encryption cypher, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

This is a cross-platform tool which runs under Linux, macOS, Android, and Windows. There are versions of AES Crypt in C, C++, C#, and Java.

Website: www.aescrypt.com

Support: User Guide, GitHub Code Repository

Developer: Gary C,Kessler (original developer), Doug Reed, Paul E. Jones

License: Freeware

Complete list of articles in this series:

Excellent Utilities Abricotine Markdown editor with inline preview functionality AES Crypt Encrypt files using the Advanced Encryption Standard Ananicy Shell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities broot Next gen tree explorer and customizable launcher cheat.sh Community driven unified cheat sheet CopyQ Advanced clipboard manager croc Securely transfer files and folders from the command-line Deskreen Live streaming your desktop to a web browser duf Disk usage utility with more polished presentation than the classic df exa A turbo-charged alternative to the venerable ls command Extension Manager Browse, install and manage GNOME Shell Extensions fd Wonderful alternative to the venerable find fkill Kill processes quick and easy fontpreview Quickly search and preview fonts horcrux File splitter with encryption and redundancy Imagine A simple yet effective image optimization tool LanguageTool Style and grammar checker for 30+ languages Liquid Prompt Adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh lnav Advanced log file viewer for the small-scale; great for troubleshooting lsd Like exa, lsd is a turbo-charged alternative to ls McFly Navigate through your bash shell history mdless Formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files OCRmyPDF Add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs Paperwork Designed to simplify the management of your paperwork PDF Mix Tool Perform common editing operations on PDF files peco Simple interactive filtering tool that's remarkably useful ripgrep Recursively search directories for a regex pattern scrcpy Display and control Android devices tldr Simplified and community-driven man pages tmux A terminal multiplexer that offers a massive boost to your workflow Tusk An unofficial Evernote client with bags of potential Ulauncher Sublime application launcher Watson Track the time spent on projects Whoogle Search Self-hosted and privacy-focused metasearch engine