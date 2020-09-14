Mark Text – simple and elegant open source Markdown editor

Markdown is a plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber in 2004. It’s designed to be easy-to-read and easy-to-write.

Readability is at the very heart of Markdown. It offers the advantages of plain text, provides a convenient format for writing for the web, but it’s not intended to be a replacement for HTML. Markdown is a writing format, not a publishing format. You control the display of the document; formatting words as bold or italic, adding images, and creating lists are just a few of the things we can do with Markdown. Mostly, Markdown is just regular text with a few non-alphabetic characters included, such as # or *.

Mark Text is billed as a simple and elegant open-source markdown editor that focuses on speed and usability. Mark Text is free and open source software.

Installation

The developer provides packages for Debian/Ubuntu and Fedora.

There’s also an AppImage available. AppImage is a format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. All that’s required is to download the AppImage, and make the file executable.

You’ve got unfettered access to the program’s source code, so you can compile the software yourself if you’re so inclined. Ourselves, we installed the program via the package available in the Arch User Repository. But that’s because we’re running an Arch-based distro.

