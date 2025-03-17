42 Excellent GNOME Shell Extensions

Freedom of choice is a central plank of open source software. It should be the user who decides how their computer is configured. That’s very relevant when choosing and configuring a desktop environment. One of Linux’s best features is its modularity.

Extensibility relates to the ability to customize a desktop environment to an individual’s preferences and tastes. This flexibility is offered by themes, extensions, and applets. The principle provides for enhancements without impairing existing system functions.

GNOME ships with a System Settings tool which isn’t as diverse as some of its peers. There are still useful options such as a simple way to enable remote access and file sharing. If you’re serious about customizing GNOME, you’ll need the Tweaks (previously known as GNOME Tweaks) utility. It’s not an official GNOME app, but it offers some advanced tinkering for GNOME Shell. But when it comes to micro-configuring the GNOME desktop to your preference, Tweaks is not a complete solution. Fortunately, there’s an awesome range of extensions that provide additional functionality.

We present our recommended GNOME shell extensions. Most of the extensions are not officially supported by GNOME. But they all take the desktop to the next level, either by adding useful functionality, improving your workflow, or simply offering a touch of panache to the desktop. All the extensions are compatible with GNOME 47. Naturally there’s only open source goodness on offer.

The extensions are best installed from the gnome-shell extensions website, although a few need packages installed on a default installation of Ubuntu. Best consult the individual project’s website if you experience any issues. Some extensions are installed by default with certain Linux distros.

1. Dash to Dock

Let’s start the ball rolling with a genuinely standout extension.

Dash is one of the graphical elements of the GNOME Shell. Dash lets you quickly switch between and launch applications. It’s built into the Activities Overview. But what if you want to move the Dash out of the Overview, make it more streamlined to start applications, and switch between windows and workspaces quicker?

Step forward the awesome Dash to Dock extension. There are a ton of options available. You decide where to show the dock on the screen, define the dock size limit, icon size limit, configure launchers, behavior, and its appearance.

We’re a big fan of the option to hide the dock when it obstructs a window of the current application. That’s called intelligent autohide, and it’s available here. The extension is themes friendly.

Website: micheleg.github.io/dash-to-dock

2. Arc Menu

If you’re keen on traditional metaphors, an application menu will be an essential redline. Besides being beautifully implemented, Arc Menu adds search functionality and quick access to your files. When the user types text in the Arc Menu’s search entry, the input is forwarded to all known search providers within GNOME shell, and the results are relayed back for display.

Arc Menu integrated with Dash-to-Dock really enhances the desktop experience.

There are quite a few other good extensions that replace the standard menu in GNOME 3, but we will seek to avoid extensions that offer similar functionality.

Website: gitlab.com/arcmenu/ArcMenu

3. OpenWeather Refined

OpenWeather Refined is a GNOME shell extension which displays weather information for any location. It’s a fork of OpenWeather with a different name to avoid any confusion with the original project.

OpenWeather Refined is a superb GNOME Shell extension courtesy of its range of weather providers (OpenWeatherMap, WeatherAPI.com, and Visual Crossing), and its great range of options that are available.

Read our review.

Website: github.com/penguin-teal/gnome-openweather

4. Window-List

Like Dash to Dock, this extension restores another one of the traditional metaphors to your GNOME experience. Window List displays a window list at the bottom of the screen. It’s a simple way of making your GNOME desktop feel more comfortable if you’re coming from a Windows background.

The extension lets you configure the window grouping. Choose between new grouping windows, group windows when space is limited, or always group windows. There’s also the option to show the window list on all monitors, or a single monitor.

This extension is part of Classic Mode and is officially supported by GNOME.

Website: gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gnome-shell-extensions

Next page: Page 2 – Custom Hot Corners – Extended, Vitals, Net speed Simplified, Clipboard Indicator

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Dash to Dock, Arc Menu, OpenWeather Refined, Window-List

Page 2 – Custom Hot Corners – Extended, Vitals, Net speed Simplified, Clipboard Indicator

Page 3 – Desktop Icons NG, GSConnect, Recent Items, ddterm

Page 4 – Auto Move Windows, Places Status Indicator, Cronomix, Just Perfection

Page 5 – Top Panel Workspace Scroll, Picture of the Day, System monitor, Hanabi

Page 6 – Removable Drive Menu, V-Shell, Extension List, Frippery Panel Favorites

Page 7 – BlurMyShell, Burn My Windows, Coverflow Alt-Tab, PaperWM

Page 8 – Emoji Copy, Tiling Assistant, Hide Activities Button, App Menu is Back

Page 9 – WinTile, Colosseum, Impatience, Todoit

Page 10 – Panel corners, No overview at start-up, Caffeine, Luminus Shell

Page 11 – Lilypad Top Bar Manager, Dash to Panel, Tiling Shell

