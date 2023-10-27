Excellent Utilities: eza – replacement for ls

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series at the bottom of each page of this article.

One of the tools we routinely install on a fresh Linux system is exa. It’s a modern replacement for ls. Why the recommendation? Mainly it’s because exa offers more features and better defaults than the venerable ls command. exa uses colours to distinguish file types and metadata. The tool recognizes symlinks, extended attributes, and Git. It’s compact, fast, and a single binary.

Sadly, there hasn’t been a new release of exa since April 2021. Benjamin Sago, the lead developer of exa, hasn’t been contactable for many months, and there doesn’t appear to have been any code contributions to any of his GitHub repositories for more than a year.

If exa had been proprietary software, that would probably have been the end of exa. But exa was published under an open source license. And with open source software, there’s always the possibility that other developers passionate about the software fork the project. And that’s what happened in the guise of eza.

eza is a modern, maintained replacement for ls, built on exa. It has some new features such as hyperlink support. Let’s check out eza.

Installation

eza is tested on Ubuntu 23.10. Before installing any software, it’s good practice to perform an update.

$ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt upgrade

Our test system already has gpg installed. But if it’s not present on your system, issue the command:

$ sudo apt install gpg

We followed eza’s installation instructions.

$ sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyrings

$ wget -qO- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/eza-community/eza/main/deb.asc | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/keyrings/gierens.gpg

echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/gierens.gpg] http://deb.gierens.de stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/gierens.list

$ sudo chmod 644 /etc/apt/keyrings/gierens.gpg /etc/apt/sources.list.d/gierens.list

$ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt install eza

Everything proceeded smoothly.

