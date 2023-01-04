Shell prompt

Excellent Utilities: Oh My Zsh – framework to manage your Zsh configuration

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

The shell is a program that takes commands from the keyboard and gives them to the operating system to perform. This environment lets users run commands, programs, and shell scripts. The shell is both an interactive command language and a scripting language, and is used by the operating system to control the execution of the system using shell scripts.

The first Unix shell was the Thompson shell, sh, written by Ken Thompson at Bell Labs back in the early 1970s. Nowadays, on many Linux systems, bash (which stands for Bourne Again SHell) acts as the shell program. But there are lots of other free and open source shells available for Linux.

Zsh is an extremely popular shell. Many of the useful features of bash, ksh, and tcsh were incorporated into zsh. And lots of original features were added.

Oh My Zsh is a configuration framework to help you manage your Zsh configuration. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

Oh My Zsh is really simple to install. Issue the command:

[erikk@linuxlinksdotcom ~]$ sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ohmyzsh/ohmyzsh/master/tools/install.sh)"

This command clones the project’s GitHub repository, makes a backup of your existing .zshrc configuration file, and installs the Oh My Zsh template file to .zshrc.

You’ll see the output:

Oh My Zsh - Installation

While the project is trustworthy, it’s good practice to view an install script. We can just download the install script with the command.

[erikk@linuxlinksdotcom ~]$ wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ohmyzsh/ohmyzsh/master/tools/install.sh

