Best Free Android Apps: KOReader – document viewer

KOReader is a document viewer for a wide variety of file formats. It’s available for Linux, Android, and E Ink devices.

The software has 2 interfaces consisting of a reading screen and a file browser. The image below shows the file browser.

The most important thing to learn about the reading screen is where to tap/click. This is neatly illustrated in the software’ user guide.

The software supports a wide range of formats including fixed layout documents such as PDF, DjVu and images. It also supports reflowable documents such as EPUB, HTML, DOCX, RFT, TXT, CHM, and others. There’s support too for ZIP files.

Other features include:

Dictionary integration in EPUB and scanned PDF and DjVu documents.

Wikipedia lookups.

Define custom margins.

Set your own fonts (TrueType and OpenType formats), change the size, formats, invert, and other formatting options.

Different ways to traverse through documents:

Skim widget.

Book map – provides a useful overview of a book. It can show which parts of the book you have already read, and more.

Page browser.

Night mode.

Bookmarks.

Autoturn.

News downloader (RSS/Atom).

Define Custom DPI to change the size of the interface.

Bottom bar offering tons of customization.

Two methods of highlighting text – normal highlight mode, and select and highlight mode. Export highlights with a plugin or external program.

Plugins.

Internationalization support.

KOReader is a wonderfully responsive document reader. It’s fast, brimming with features, and highly customizable. KOReader is published under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.

