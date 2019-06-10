Essential-Utilities

Excellent Utilities: mdless – formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files

Productivity, Reviews, Utilities

This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We’ll be covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

I recently spotlighted Abricotine, an open source, cross-platform Markdown editor built for the desktop with inline preview functionality. Continuing the Markdown theme, this article focuses on mdless, a CLI that provides a formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files in a terminal.

If you want to view Markdown files quickly and without cruft, mdless is designed with you in mind.

The software is written in the Ruby programming language. Want to learn more about Ruby? Here’s 15 free Ruby books recommended by our contributor Erik Karlsson.

Installation

If you’ve ever used Ruby software, you’ll know that gem offers an easy way of installing Ruby packages. At a shell, type:

$ gem install mdless

This installs mdless to /home/$USERNAME/.gem/ruby/2.6.0/bin. You’ll need to ensure this directory is in your user $PATH.

Assuming you’re running bash, open the file ~/.bashrc in your preferred text editor and add the following line to the end of that file:

export PATH=$PATH:/home/sde/.gem/ruby/2.6.0/bin

You’ll need to replace sde with your username. Then you’ll either need to log out of the shell, or type:

source ~/.bashrc.

You’ll also need to install imgcat, a utility like cat but for images.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Other Features
Page 4 – Summary

Pages: 1 2 3 4

