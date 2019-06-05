Excellent Utilities: Abricotine – open source Markdown editor

This is a new series of reviews highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We’re covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. For this article, we’ll put Abricotine under the spotlight.

Abricotine is an open source, cross-platform Markdown editor built for the desktop with inline preview functionality. Let’s recap about Markdown.

Markdown is a plain text formatting syntax created by John Gruber in 2004. It’s designed to be easy-to-read and easy-to-write.

Readability is at the very heart of Markdown. It offers the advantages of plain text, provides a convenient format for writing for the web, but it’s not intended to be a replacement for HTML. Markdown is a writing format, not a publishing format. You control the display of the document; formatting words as bold or italic, adding images, and creating lists are just a few of the things we can do with Markdown. Mostly, Markdown is just regular text with a few non-alphabetic characters included, such as # or *.

Markdown has a much more basic syntax than HTML, leaving aside things like opening and closing tags, and instead uses punctuation and characters that all users will already use in daily writing. The punctuation characters have been carefully chosen to resemble what they mean. The intention is to ensure that the syntax does not stop the flow of writing, allowing the author to focus on content, rather than how it looks. In this way, Markdown shares a common bond with LaTeX, a document preparation system for high quality typesetting, which also encourages authors not to focus too much on the appearance, but to concentrate on the right content.

Installation

The developer provides 32-bit and 64-bit packages for Debian / Ubuntu. There’s also binaries available for Mac OS X and Windows operating systems. If you’re like me, you’ll prefer compiling the source code for yourself.

Clone the project’s repository with the command:

$ git clone https://github.com/brrd/Abricotine.git

Navigate to the newly created directory and use npm to install the software. npm is a package manager for the JavaScript programming language. It’s the default package manager for the JavaScript runtime environment Node.js.

$ cd Abricotine/

$ sudo npm install

Now we’re ready to rumble.

