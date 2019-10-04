Utilities

Excellent Utilities: Ananicy – auto nice daemon

Reviews, Software, Utilities

This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We’ll be covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section.

It’s possible to grant more importance to a process, giving it more time on the CPU. This property of a process is called niceness. A process with high priority is said to be less nice because it’s taking more of the CPU’s time, which leaves less for everything else. Alternatively, a process with low priority (a “nice” process) gets processor time only after other processes with higher priority have been serviced.

Prioritize applications’ CPU and IO scheduling is a good way to improve performance on what really matters. This can be actioned per command with nice and ionice commands, but there’s a better way. Ananicy is a shell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities, with community-driven set of rules for popular applications.

It’s free and open source software written in Python.

Installation

Let’s clone the project’s repository, compile, and install the system with a few simple commands:

$ git clone https://github.com/Nefelim4ag/Ananicy.git
$ cd Ananicy
$ sudo make install

If you want to create your own Debian package, replace sudo make install with make deb.

You’ll find packages for Ananicy in many popular Linux distributions.

You’ll need schedtool installed on your system. This is a utility that sets all CPU scheduling parameters.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary

