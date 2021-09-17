Excellent Utilities: Deskreen – live streaming desktop to a web browser

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

When people talk about screen sharing they typically refer to desktop sharing applications (remote display). Good examples of open source software include TigerVNC, Remmina, X2Go and Veyon. But this review looks at a different approach with live streaming your desktop or a specific application to a web browser.

Deskreen is free and open source software that lets you use any device with a web browser as a secondary screen. This device can be a wide range of hardware such as a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or a notebook. And you can connect as many devices as required.

If you have a multi-monitor setup, you already appreciate the virtues of multiple screens. But Deskreen offers many of these advantages without additional outlay.

Installation

We installed Deskreen on Ubuntu 21.04 using the deskreen_1.0.11_amd64.deb package. Install with the command:

$ sudo dpkg -i deskreen_1.0.11_amd64.deb

Deskreen is supported under Linux, macOS, and Windows.

For Linux users, there’s official packages for Debian/Ubuntu, Fedora/RedHat, as well as an AppImage. AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.

