Excellent Utilities: Watson – CLI tool to track time

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section.
The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. To harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended mastering the interface. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources.
Watson is a CLI-based open source utility that helps you track the time spent on projects. The program also lets you generate reports to provide to clients as and when needed.
Installation
The developers recommend using pip to install the software. pip is the package installer for Python.
But if there’s a package in your distro’s repositories, I recommend installing that package, as it makes it easier to maintain your system.
Watson is cross-platform software that’s available on any operating system that supports Python. It therefore runs under Linux, Mac OS X, *BSD, Windows and others.
