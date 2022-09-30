Excellent Utilities: CopyQ – advanced clipboard manager

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

CopyQ is an advanced clipboard manager. This software stores content of the system clipboard whenever it changes and allows to search the history and copy it back to the system clipboard or paste it directly to other applications. The tool offers a lot of functionality.

It’s written in C++ and published under an open source license.

Installation

We tested the software with an Arch-based distro. It has a convenient package in the Official Repositories (community). There are packages available for many other popular distros. And if you’re running a distro without a package, there’s a Flatpak1 available too.

Alternatively, you may prefer compiling the source code yourself.

On our systems, we just need one extra package.

$ sudo pacman -S extra-cmake-modules

Next, clone the project’s repositories, run cmake to generate the build files, and then compile with make.

$ git clone https://github.com/hluk/CopyQ.git

$ cd CopyQ

$ cmake .

$ make

We use an alias for make so it uses all cores of the CPU (with the -j flag of make).

Complete the installation with the command:

$ sudo make install

1 Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

Excellent Utilities Abricotine Markdown editor with inline preview functionality Ananicy Shell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities broot Next gen tree explorer and customizable launcher cheat.sh Community driven unified cheat sheet CopyQ Advanced clipboard manager croc Securely transfer files and folders from the command-line Deskreen Live streaming your desktop to a web browser duf Disk usage utility with more polished presentation than the classic df exa A turbo-charged alternative to the venerable ls command Extension Manager Browse, install and manage GNOME Shell Extensions fd Wonderful alternative to the venerable find fkill Kill processes quick and easy fontpreview Quickly search and preview fonts horcrux File splitter with encryption and redundancy LanguageTool Style and grammar checker for 30+ languages Liquid Prompt Adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh lnav Advanced log file viewer for the small-scale; great for troubleshooting lsd Like exa, lsd is a turbo-charged alternative to ls McFly Navigate through your bash shell history mdless Formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files OCRmyPDF Add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs Paperwork Designed to simplify the management of your paperwork PDF Mix Tool Perform common editing operations on PDF files peco Simple interactive filtering tool that's remarkably useful ripgrep Recursively search directories for a regex pattern scrcpy Display and control Android devices tldr Simplified and community-driven man pages tmux A terminal multiplexer that offers a massive boost to your workflow Tusk An unofficial Evernote client with bags of potential Ulauncher Sublime application launcher Watson Track the time spent on projects Whoogle Search Self-hosted and privacy-focused metasearch engine