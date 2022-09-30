Utilities

Excellent Utilities: CopyQ – advanced clipboard manager

This series highlights best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

CopyQ is an advanced clipboard manager. This software stores content of the system clipboard whenever it changes and allows to search the history and copy it back to the system clipboard or paste it directly to other applications. The tool offers a lot of functionality.

It’s written in C++ and published under an open source license.

Installation

We tested the software with an Arch-based distro. It has a convenient package in the Official Repositories (community). There are packages available for many other popular distros. And if you’re running a distro without a package, there’s a Flatpak1 available too.

Alternatively, you may prefer compiling the source code yourself.

On our systems, we just need one extra package.

$ sudo pacman -S extra-cmake-modules

Next, clone the project’s repositories, run cmake to generate the build files, and then compile with make.

$ git clone https://github.com/hluk/CopyQ.git
$ cd CopyQ
$ cmake .
$ make

We use an alias for make so it uses all cores of the CPU (with the -j flag of make).

Complete the installation with the command:

$ sudo make install

1 Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.

