Excellent Utilities: fd – superior alternative to the venerable find

The find program searches a directory tree to find a file or group of files. It traverses the directory tree and reports all occurrences of a file matching the user’s specifications. The find program includes powerful searching capability. find is one of the oldest utilities in the UNIX ecosystem.

fd is a utility that searches for files in a directory hierarchy. It offers a number of notable improvements to the venerable find. fd is written in Rust.

Installation

fd is a popular utility so it’s included in some distro’s repositories. For example, it’s included in the Community Repository for Arch.

However, even if there’s a convenient package available in your distro, you may not be getting the latest version. Fortunately, manual installing is straightforward. At a shell, issue the following commands:

$ git clone https://github.com/sharkdp/fd.git

$ cd fd

$ cargo build

$ cargo install

$ cargo install --path

Cargo is the Rust package manager.

