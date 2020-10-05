Excellent Utilities: fd – superior alternative to the venerable find

Utilities

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.

The find program searches a directory tree to find a file or group of files. It traverses the directory tree and reports all occurrences of a file matching the user’s specifications. The find program includes powerful searching capability. find is one of the oldest utilities in the UNIX ecosystem.

fd is a utility that searches for files in a directory hierarchy. It offers a number of notable improvements to the venerable find. fd is written in Rust.

Installation

fd is a popular utility so it’s included in some distro’s repositories. For example, it’s included in the Community Repository for Arch.

However, even if there’s a convenient package available in your distro, you may not be getting the latest version. Fortunately, manual installing is straightforward. At a shell, issue the following commands:

$ git clone https://github.com/sharkdp/fd.git
$ cd fd
$ cargo build
$ cargo install
$ cargo install --path

Cargo is the Rust package manager.

