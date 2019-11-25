Excellent Utilities: ripgrep – recursively search directories for a regex pattern

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We’ll be covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section.

There are two main grepping utility-families: grep and ack. The former is for the plain searching and is ubiquitous. The latter offers smart searching, meaning it knows what files should be filtered out. ripgrep is a hybrid solution that recursively searches your current directory for a regex pattern. By default, ripgrep will respect your .gitignore and automatically skips hidden files/directories and binary files.

ripgrep is written in the Rust programming language. If you are interested in learning Rust, check our our recommended free Rust books.

Installation

Let’s clone the project’s repository, compile, and install the system with a few simple commands:

$ git clone https://github.com/BurntSushi/ripgrep

$ cd ripgrep

$ cargo install ripgrep

Cargo is the Rust package manager. It makes it easy to get up and running by downloading a Rust project’s dependencies, compiling the project, making packages, and more.

You’ll need to ensure ~/.cargo/bin is in your PATH. The variable $PATH is set by your shell every time it launches, but you can set it so that it always includes your new path with every new shell you open. The exact way to do this depends on which shell you’re running.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary

Complete list of articles in this series:

Excellent Utilities tmux A terminal multiplexer that offers a massive boost to your workflow lnav Advanced log file viewer for the small-scale; great for troubleshooting Paperwork Designed to simplify the management of your paperwork Abricotine Markdown editor with inline preview functionality mdless Formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files fkill Kill processes quick and easy Tusk An unofficial Evernote client with bags of potential Ulauncher Sublime application launcher McFly Navigate through your bash shell history LanguageTool Style and grammar checker for 30+ languages peco Simple interactive filtering tool that's remarkably useful Liquid Prompt Adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh Ananicy Shell daemon created to manage processes’ IO and CPU priorities cheat.sh Community driven unified cheat sheet ripgrep Recursively search directories for a regex pattern exa A turbo-charged alternative to the venerable ls command OCRmyPDF Add OCR text layer to scanned PDFs Watson Track the time spent on projects fontpreview Quickly search and preview fonts

Related articles