Utilities

Excellent Utilities: ripgrep – recursively search directories for a regex pattern

CLI, Reviews, Software, Utilities

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We’ll be covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a complete list of the tools in this series in the Summary section.

There are two main grepping utility-families: grep and ack. The former is for the plain searching and is ubiquitous. The latter offers smart searching, meaning it knows what files should be filtered out. ripgrep is a hybrid solution that recursively searches your current directory for a regex pattern. By default, ripgrep will respect your .gitignore and automatically skips hidden files/directories and binary files.

ripgrep is written in the Rust programming language. If you are interested in learning Rust, check our our recommended free Rust books.

Installation

Let’s clone the project’s repository, compile, and install the system with a few simple commands:

$ git clone https://github.com/BurntSushi/ripgrep
$ cd ripgrep
$ cargo install ripgrep

Cargo is the Rust package manager. It makes it easy to get up and running by downloading a Rust project’s dependencies, compiling the project, making packages, and more.

You’ll need to ensure ~/.cargo/bin is in your PATH. The variable $PATH is set by your shell every time it launches, but you can set it so that it always includes your new path with every new shell you open. The exact way to do this depends on which shell you’re running.

Pages in this article:
Page 1 – Introduction / Installation
Page 2 – In Operation
Page 3 – Summary

One comment

  1. To get the recursively search with the standard grep is just add -r, if you want colorized output then add –color and with zgrep you have support for xz, lzma, bzip2, and gzip compressed files.

    It’s great to see that people still keeps on inventing the wheel…

