Excellent Utilities: Liquid Prompt – adaptive prompt for Bash & Zsh

The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer. And if you ever want to harness all the power of Linux, it’s highly recommended to master it. It’s true the CLI is often perceived as a barrier for users migrating to Linux, particularly if they’re grown up using GUI software exclusively. While Linux rarely forces anyone to use the CLI, some tasks are better suited to this method of interaction, offering inducements like superior scripting opportunities, remote access, and being far more frugal with a computer’s resources.

For anyone spending time at the CLI, they’ll rely on the shell prompt. My favorite shell is Bash. By default, the configuration for Bash on popular distributions identifies the user name, hostname, and the current working directory. All essential information. But with Liquid Prompt you can display additional information such as battery status, CPU temperature, and much more.

Installation

I’m not going to dwell on this section, mainly because the project’s website succinctly explains the process. And most popular distros offer Liquid Prompt in their software repositories.

The project requires no major dependencies, relying on common Linux utilities such as grep, ps, awk and others. But if you want to compile the software, you need to clone the project’s repository with the command:

$ git clone https://github.com/nojhan/liquidprompt.git

You can initiate the utility with:

$ source liquidprompt/liquidprompt

If you want to use it on a regular basis, add the lines below to ~/.bashrc (if you’re running the Bash shell) or ~/.zshrc (if you use zsh):

# Only load Liquid Prompt in interactive shells, not from a script or from scp

[[ $- = *i* ]] && source ~/liquidprompt/liquidprompt

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary

