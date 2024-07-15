10 Free and Open Source Simple GUI Based Linux Text Editors

A text editor is software used for editing plain text files. This type of software has many different uses such as modifying configuration files, writing programming language source code, jotting down thoughts, or even making a grocery list. Given that editors can be used for such a diverse range of activities, it is worth spending the time finding an editor that best suites your preferences.

Whatever the level of sophistication of the editor, they typically have a common set of functionality, such as searching/replacing text, formatting text, importing files, as well as moving text within the file.

This article focuses on simple GUI text editors. These editors aren’t intended to offer the functionality provided by many text editors. Instead, they are designed for anyone wanting a very basic text editor with a convenient graphical interface.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 10 text editors at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the software in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Simple GUI Based Text Editors GNOME Text Editor Default text editor for the GNOME desktop environment Pluma Powerful text editor for MATE Mousepad Simple text editor for the Xfce desktop environment FeatherPad Lightweight Qt plain-text editor Nota Browse, create, and edit text files CorePad Document editor for C Suite, a minimalistic application suite gedit Small and lightweight text editor for GNOME xed Small and lightweight text editor Howl General purpose editor Airpad Basic, generic graphical text editor