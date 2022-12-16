Linux Candy: ctree – Christmas tree on your terminal

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands! Both feet too if you’re sufficiently pliant.

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.

As we’re fast approaching Christmas, it seems only appropriate to start decorating the desktop. ctree offers a Christmas tree right on your terminal.

Installation

As you’d expect, installation is a breeze.

On a vanilla Ubuntu 22.10 system, we first need to install a package.

$ sudo apt install golang-go

Now we’re ready to install ctree. If there’s no package for your distro, clone the project’s repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/gleich/ctree

Change into the newly created ctree directory

$ cd ctree

Then run the command:

$ go build -v .

We can then copy the ctree to a directory in our PATH e.g. /usr/local/bin

There is a package in the Arch User Repository for users of Arch and Arch-based distros. ctree is cross-platform software. The developer provides binaries for Linux (including ARM), macOS and Windows.

In Operation

Issuing the command $ ctree presents a (slightly) animated Christmas tree in your terminal.

The only option is the --no-refresh which outputs the tree a single time and returns you back to the command prompt.

Summary

ctree offers an ‘animated’ Christmas tree on your terminal that refreshes every 2 seconds.

As Porky Pig memorably said on so many endings in the Looney Tunes signature closing sequence “Th-Th-The, Th-Th-The, Th-Th… That’s all, folks!””

Website: github.com/gleich/ctree

Support:

Developer: Matthew Gleich

License: MIT License

ctree is written in Go. Learn Go with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

Complete list of articles in this series:

