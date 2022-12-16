Linux Candy: ctree – Christmas tree on your terminal

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands! Both feet too if you’re sufficiently pliant.
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.
As we’re fast approaching Christmas, it seems only appropriate to start decorating the desktop. ctree offers a Christmas tree right on your terminal.
Installation
As you’d expect, installation is a breeze.
On a vanilla Ubuntu 22.10 system, we first need to install a package.
$ sudo apt install golang-go
Now we’re ready to install ctree. If there’s no package for your distro, clone the project’s repository.
$ git clone https://github.com/gleich/ctree
Change into the newly created ctree directory
$ cd ctree
Then run the command:
$ go build -v .
We can then copy the
ctree to a directory in our PATH e.g. /usr/local/bin
There is a package in the Arch User Repository for users of Arch and Arch-based distros. ctree is cross-platform software. The developer provides binaries for Linux (including ARM), macOS and Windows.
In Operation
Issuing the command
$ ctree presents a (slightly) animated Christmas tree in your terminal.
The only option is the
--no-refresh which outputs the tree a single time and returns you back to the command prompt.
Summary
ctree offers an ‘animated’ Christmas tree on your terminal that refreshes every 2 seconds.
As Porky Pig memorably said on so many endings in the Looney Tunes signature closing sequence “Th-Th-The, Th-Th-The, Th-Th… That’s all, folks!””
Website: github.com/gleich/ctree
Support:
Developer: Matthew Gleich
License: MIT License
ctree is written in Go. Learn Go with our recommended free books and free tutorials.
Complete list of articles in this series:
|Linux Candy
|ASCIIQuarium
|Embrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art
|BobRossQuotes
|Collection of quotes from Bob Ross
|Boxes
|Command line ASCII boxes
|Buoh
|Online strips comics reader
|cacafire
|Color ASCII fire
|chucknorris
|Chuck Norris jokes in your terminal
|cornyjokes
|Corny jokes for the terminal
|CMatrix
|ncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix”
|ctree
|A Christmas tree right on your terminal
|eDEX-UI
|Sci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor
|emoj
|Simple tool that to find suitable emojis for pasting to your clipboard
|Emote
|Modern popup emoji picker
|Evolvotron
|Interactive generative art
|Fondo
|Find beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash
|gti
|Typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive
|Hollywood
|Fill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble
|lolcat
|Rainbows and unicorns
|No More Secrets
|Recreates the data decryption effect from the Sneakers movie
|nyancat
|Terminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation
|oneko
|Animal chasing fun
|pipes.sh
|Animated pipes terminal screensaver
|ponysay
|cowsay reimplemention for ponies
|projectM
|Music visualizer originally based on Milkdrop
|Pywal
|Generate color schemes on the fly
|Rusty Aquarium
|Monitoring by visualization
|Steam Locomotive
|C program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun
|Ternimal
|Animated lifeform in the terminal
|terminal-parrot
|Party parrot time
|tetris
|Tile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal
|Variety
|Wallpaper manager with many desktops and wallpaper sources
|WallGen
|Generate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments.
|WallpaperDownloader
|Download, change, and manage wallpapers
|xcowsay
|Displays a cow on your desktop with message
|XDecorations
|Add some festive cheer to your desktop
|XScreenSaver
|Framework and collection of screensavers