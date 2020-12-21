Linux Candy: chucknorris – Chuck Norris jokes in your terminal

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

Carlos Ray “Chuck” Norris is an American martial artist, actor, film producer, and screenwriter. Chuck Norris followed in the footsteps of Bruce Lee to become a popular action star on the big screen, before having his greatest success on television as the star of “Walker, Texas Ranger”.

Do you want Chuck in your terminal? How about some funny jokes? Then let’s check out chucknorris, a Python script that tells you hilarious Chuck Norris jokes.

Installation

Installation is a piece of cake.

We tested the software in Ubuntu. Installing the program just involves typing:

$ sudo snap install chucknorris

