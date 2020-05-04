Linux Candy: oneko – animal chasing fun

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We’re only featuring open-source software in this series.
If you spend all day embroiled in political in-fighting, battling red tape nonsense, coding an innovative program in Python, sit in countless meetings wishing you were relaxing on a Caribbean island, you’ll need some light relief at the end of the day. And what better way by making your desktop environment a bit more fun.
You couldn’t get anything more candy like than oneko, a program that creates a cat chasing after your mouse cursor. Makes me want to watch some Tom & Jerry cartoons.
Installation
There’s a package in the Arch User Repository for Arch-based distros. I haven’t checked out other distributions, but compiling is trivial in any event.
$ git clone https://github.com/tie/oneko.git
$ cd oneko
$ clang -Wno-parentheses -std=c11 -pedantic -D_DEFAULT_SOURCE oneko.c -o oneko -lc -lm -lX11 -lXext
In Operation
So what does oneko do? By default, it creates a little cat which chases after your mouse cursor.
When the cat catches up with the mouse cursor, it stares at the screen, scratches an annoying itch on its body. The cat then proceeds to yawn (after all, it’s tiring chasing around a mouse), and falls asleep until the mouse cursor moves.
There’s a few options, as detailed in the screenshot above.
The interesting options change the cat to a Sakura Kinomoto, Tomoyo Daidouji, a dog, and even a BSD daemon.
Summary
oneko is a harmless, even frivolous piece of fun. If it brightens up your day, it’s achieved its goal.
The word “neko” means “cat” in Japanese. The program was created by a Japanese author as a Macintosh desktop accessory, but has seen a number of forks.
Website: www.daidouji.com/oneko
Support: GitHub Code Repository
Developer: Tatsuya Kato, based on “xneko” written by Masayuki Koba, and modified by many other people
License: Open Source
oneko is written in C. If you’re looking to improve your knowledge of this language, check out our recommended free C books and free C tutorials.
4 comments
wow that’s really cool I might do this on my terminal as well.
I had oneko last month for 2 days. I had to turn it off as during scrolling when mouse cursor is on oneko, the virtual desktops are change. First day I did not understand what was going on and that my Mint went crazy, but finally found out that the change happens when mouse cursor is over oneko and I scroll (either way). So I had to turn oneko off as this way its almost unusable for me, for example you read some text, then want to scroll down/up, but unfortunatelly move the cursor a bit over a sleeeping oneko and bum, you are in a different desktop. But I have to finally find the settings for this and turn off desktop changes through mouse scroll (as I do not use it anyway) and turn oneko back on as its really cute 🙂
clang -Wno-parentheses -std=c11 -pedantic -D_DEFAULT_SOURCE oneko.c -o oneko -lc -lm -lX11 -lXext
result: clang: error: no such file or directory: ‘oneko.c’
Don’t forget to change into the oneko directory first.