Linux Candy: XDecorations – Holiday lights and more

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

With the nights drawing in, with the prospective of a lockdown Christmas, we need everything possible to cheer up the place. It seems that Christmas starts earlier and earlier every year, it certainly does here. Let’s start early this year with some festive cheer on the desktop. XDecorations is a small utility that lets you add decorations to your desktop. They don’t have to be Christmas decorations, the program also caters for other events/seasons such as Halloween.

Installation

You probably won’t find a convenient package in your distro’s repositories. But installation involves cloning the project’s GitHub repository, and compiling the source code.

$ git clone https://github.com/KeithDHedger/XDecorations

$ cd XDecorations

$ ./configure

$ make

$ sudo make install

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction / Installation

Page 2 – In Operation

Page 3 – Summary

Related articles