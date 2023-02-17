Linux Candy: catclock – xclock with an enhanced cat mode

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

One of the venerable programs that has stuck in our memory for such a long time is xclock, an open source analog / digital clock for X. One of the many virtues of open source software is that other developers fork the project and ‘invent’ something new.

catclock is a fork of xclock which adds a ‘cat mode’. Modern desktop environments such as GNOME or KDE include a clock by standard. But they are fairly utilitarian in nature.

Installation

We compiled the project’s source code. First, clone the project’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/BarkyTheDog/catclock

Change into the newly created directory.

$ cd catclock

Now compile the source code.

$ make

In Operation

Many forks will give a project a new name. That’s not the case with catclock. To start the program, you still issue the command $ xclock .

This means you’ll need to uninstall catclock if you want to run the vanilla xclock.

The cat image was based on the famous “Kit-Cat” plastic wall clock.

In addition to the cat mode, this version of xclock offers an alarm feature and an hourly chime. There are various X defaults and command-line switches to control the colors for the cat. And you can compile the source code to add tempo tracking where the software tracks the music tempo and moves the cat eyes and tail in sync with the music.

You still have access to the original digital and analogue clocks. For example, to start the program in digital mode updating every minute, issue the command:

$ xclock -mode digital -update 60

Summary

catclock raises a smile whenever it’s running on our desktop.

It’s definitely eye candy. Harmless but adds a touch of panache.

Website: github.com/BarkyTheDog/catclock

Support:

Developer: Philip Schneider

License: Open source

catclock is written in C. Learn C with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

