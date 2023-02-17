Linux Candy: catclock – xclock with an enhanced cat mode

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.
One of the venerable programs that has stuck in our memory for such a long time is xclock, an open source analog / digital clock for X. One of the many virtues of open source software is that other developers fork the project and ‘invent’ something new.
catclock is a fork of xclock which adds a ‘cat mode’. Modern desktop environments such as GNOME or KDE include a clock by standard. But they are fairly utilitarian in nature.
Installation
We compiled the project’s source code. First, clone the project’s GitHub repository.
$ git clone https://github.com/BarkyTheDog/catclock
Change into the newly created directory.
$ cd catclock
Now compile the source code.
$ make
In Operation
Many forks will give a project a new name. That’s not the case with catclock. To start the program, you still issue the command
$ xclock.
This means you’ll need to uninstall catclock if you want to run the vanilla xclock.
The cat image was based on the famous “Kit-Cat” plastic wall clock.
In addition to the cat mode, this version of xclock offers an alarm feature and an hourly chime. There are various X defaults and command-line switches to control the colors for the cat. And you can compile the source code to add tempo tracking where the software tracks the music tempo and moves the cat eyes and tail in sync with the music.
You still have access to the original digital and analogue clocks. For example, to start the program in digital mode updating every minute, issue the command:
$ xclock -mode digital -update 60
Summary
catclock raises a smile whenever it’s running on our desktop.
It’s definitely eye candy. Harmless but adds a touch of panache.
Website: github.com/BarkyTheDog/catclock
Support:
Developer: Philip Schneider
License: Open source
catclock is written in C. Learn C with our recommended free books and free tutorials.
Complete list of articles in this series:
|Linux Candy
|ASCIIQuarium
|Embrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art
|BobRossQuotes
|Collection of quotes from Bob Ross
|Boxes
|Command line ASCII boxes
|Buoh
|Online strips comics reader
|cacafire
|Color ASCII fire
|catclock
|xclock with an enhanced cat mode
|chucknorris
|Chuck Norris jokes in your terminal
|cornyjokes
|Corny jokes for the terminal
|CMatrix
|ncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix”
|ctree
|A Christmas tree right on your terminal
|eDEX-UI
|Sci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor
|emoj
|Simple tool that to find suitable emojis for pasting to your clipboard
|Emote
|Modern popup emoji picker
|Evolvotron
|Interactive generative art
|Fondo
|Find beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash
|gti
|Typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive
|Hollywood
|Fill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble
|lolcat
|Rainbows and unicorns
|No More Secrets
|Recreates the data decryption effect from the Sneakers movie
|nyancat
|Terminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation
|oneko
|Animal chasing fun
|pipes.sh
|Animated pipes terminal screensaver
|ponysay
|cowsay reimplemention for ponies
|projectM
|Music visualizer originally based on Milkdrop
|pyjokes
|One line jokes for programmers
|Pywal
|Generate color schemes on the fly
|Relaxator
|Relax to soothing sounds
|Rusty Aquarium
|Monitoring by visualization
|Steam Locomotive
|C program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun
|Ternimal
|Animated lifeform in the terminal
|terminal-parrot
|Party parrot time
|tetris
|Tile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal
|Variety
|Wallpaper manager with many desktops and wallpaper sources
|WallGen
|Generate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments.
|WallpaperDownloader
|Download, change, and manage wallpapers
|xcowsay
|Displays a cow on your desktop with message
|XDecorations
|Add some festive cheer to your desktop
|XScreenSaver
|Framework and collection of screensavers