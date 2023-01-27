Linux Candy: pyjokes – one line jokes for programmers

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.
There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.
pyjokes is a terminal based program that tells one line jokes for programmers. On each evocation of the program, you receive a corny joke pulled randomly from the software’s joke file. Nothing more, nothing less.
Installation
Installation is trivial. So much so, you won’t need any help installing this program.
In Operation
If you don’t like to be bamboozled by command-line software with a ton of flags, you’ll like pyjokes. There are only a few flags, one of which (
- c) lets you restrict the range of jokes.
-c neutral [default] (neutral geek jokes) -c chuck (Chuck Norris geek jokes) -c all (all jokes) -c twister
On our version, there is no category for twister.
The -l flag offers localization support including English, German, Spanish, and Italian.
Here’s an example joke.
Summary
pyjokes is harmless fun which may raise a smile.
We’ve added the command to our shell startup script. Every time we fire up a terminal, we’re treated to a geeky joke.
There’s even an API which lets you access the jokes in your own project.
Website: pyjok.es
Support: GitHub Code Repository
Developer: Ben Nuttall, Alex Savio, Borja Ayerdi, Oier Etxaniz and contributors
License: BSD 3-Clause “New” or “Revised” License
pyjokes is written in Python. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials.
Complete list of articles in this series:
|Linux Candy
|ASCIIQuarium
|Embrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art
|BobRossQuotes
|Collection of quotes from Bob Ross
|Boxes
|Command line ASCII boxes
|Buoh
|Online strips comics reader
|cacafire
|Color ASCII fire
|chucknorris
|Chuck Norris jokes in your terminal
|cornyjokes
|Corny jokes for the terminal
|CMatrix
|ncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix”
|ctree
|A Christmas tree right on your terminal
|eDEX-UI
|Sci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor
|emoj
|Simple tool that to find suitable emojis for pasting to your clipboard
|Emote
|Modern popup emoji picker
|Evolvotron
|Interactive generative art
|Fondo
|Find beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash
|gti
|Typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive
|Hollywood
|Fill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble
|lolcat
|Rainbows and unicorns
|No More Secrets
|Recreates the data decryption effect from the Sneakers movie
|nyancat
|Terminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation
|oneko
|Animal chasing fun
|pipes.sh
|Animated pipes terminal screensaver
|ponysay
|cowsay reimplemention for ponies
|projectM
|Music visualizer originally based on Milkdrop
|pyjokes
|One line jokes for programmers
|Pywal
|Generate color schemes on the fly
|Relaxator
|Relax to soothing sounds
|Rusty Aquarium
|Monitoring by visualization
|Steam Locomotive
|C program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun
|Ternimal
|Animated lifeform in the terminal
|terminal-parrot
|Party parrot time
|tetris
|Tile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal
|Variety
|Wallpaper manager with many desktops and wallpaper sources
|WallGen
|Generate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments.
|WallpaperDownloader
|Download, change, and manage wallpapers
|xcowsay
|Displays a cow on your desktop with message
|XDecorations
|Add some festive cheer to your desktop
|XScreenSaver
|Framework and collection of screensavers