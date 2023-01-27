Humour

Linux Candy: pyjokes – one line jokes for programmers

CLI, Reviews, Software

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

pyjokes is a terminal based program that tells one line jokes for programmers. On each evocation of the program, you receive a corny joke pulled randomly from the software’s joke file. Nothing more, nothing less.

Installation

Installation is trivial. So much so, you won’t need any help installing this program.

In Operation

If you don’t like to be bamboozled by command-line software with a ton of flags, you’ll like pyjokes. There are only a few flags, one of which (- c) lets you restrict the range of jokes.

-c neutral [default] (neutral geek jokes)
-c chuck (Chuck Norris geek jokes)
-c all (all jokes)
-c twister

On our version, there is no category for twister.

The -l flag offers localization support including English, German, Spanish, and Italian.

Here’s an example joke.

An example joke from pyjokes

Summary

pyjokes is harmless fun which may raise a smile.

We’ve added the command to our shell startup script. Every time we fire up a terminal, we’re treated to a geeky joke.

There’s even an API which lets you access the jokes in your own project.

Website: pyjok.es
Support: GitHub Code Repository
Developer: Ben Nuttall, Alex Savio, Borja Ayerdi, Oier Etxaniz and contributors
License: BSD 3-Clause “New” or “Revised” License

pyjokes is written in Python. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

Complete list of articles in this series:

Linux Candy
ASCIIQuariumEmbrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art
BobRossQuotesCollection of quotes from Bob Ross
BoxesCommand line ASCII boxes
BuohOnline strips comics reader
cacafireColor ASCII fire
chucknorrisChuck Norris jokes in your terminal
cornyjokesCorny jokes for the terminal
CMatrixncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix”
ctreeA Christmas tree right on your terminal
eDEX-UISci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor
emojSimple tool that to find suitable emojis for pasting to your clipboard
EmoteModern popup emoji picker
EvolvotronInteractive generative art
FondoFind beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash
gtiTypo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive
HollywoodFill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble
lolcatRainbows and unicorns
No More SecretsRecreates the data decryption effect from the Sneakers movie
nyancatTerminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation
onekoAnimal chasing fun
pipes.shAnimated pipes terminal screensaver
ponysaycowsay reimplemention for ponies
projectMMusic visualizer originally based on Milkdrop
pyjokesOne line jokes for programmers
PywalGenerate color schemes on the fly
RelaxatorRelax to soothing sounds
Rusty AquariumMonitoring by visualization
Steam LocomotiveC program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun
TernimalAnimated lifeform in the terminal
terminal-parrotParty parrot time
tetrisTile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal
VarietyWallpaper manager with many desktops and wallpaper sources
WallGenGenerate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments.
WallpaperDownloaderDownload, change, and manage wallpapers
xcowsayDisplays a cow on your desktop with message
XDecorationsAdd some festive cheer to your desktop
XScreenSaverFramework and collection of screensavers
Share this article

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.