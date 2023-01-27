Linux Candy: pyjokes – one line jokes for programmers

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

pyjokes is a terminal based program that tells one line jokes for programmers. On each evocation of the program, you receive a corny joke pulled randomly from the software’s joke file. Nothing more, nothing less.

Installation

Installation is trivial. So much so, you won’t need any help installing this program.

In Operation

If you don’t like to be bamboozled by command-line software with a ton of flags, you’ll like pyjokes. There are only a few flags, one of which ( - c ) lets you restrict the range of jokes.

-c neutral [default] (neutral geek jokes) -c chuck (Chuck Norris geek jokes) -c all (all jokes) -c twister

On our version, there is no category for twister.

The -l flag offers localization support including English, German, Spanish, and Italian.

Here’s an example joke.

Summary

pyjokes is harmless fun which may raise a smile.

We’ve added the command to our shell startup script. Every time we fire up a terminal, we’re treated to a geeky joke.

There’s even an API which lets you access the jokes in your own project.

Website: pyjok.es

Support: GitHub Code Repository

Developer: Ben Nuttall, Alex Savio, Borja Ayerdi, Oier Etxaniz and contributors

License: BSD 3-Clause “New” or “Revised” License

pyjokes is written in Python. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

Complete list of articles in this series:

Linux Candy ASCIIQuarium Embrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art BobRossQuotes Collection of quotes from Bob Ross Boxes Command line ASCII boxes Buoh Online strips comics reader cacafire Color ASCII fire chucknorris Chuck Norris jokes in your terminal cornyjokes Corny jokes for the terminal CMatrix ncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix” ctree A Christmas tree right on your terminal eDEX-UI Sci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor emoj Simple tool that to find suitable emojis for pasting to your clipboard Emote Modern popup emoji picker Evolvotron Interactive generative art Fondo Find beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash gti Typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive Hollywood Fill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble lolcat Rainbows and unicorns No More Secrets Recreates the data decryption effect from the Sneakers movie nyancat Terminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation oneko Animal chasing fun pipes.sh Animated pipes terminal screensaver ponysay cowsay reimplemention for ponies projectM Music visualizer originally based on Milkdrop pyjokes One line jokes for programmers Pywal Generate color schemes on the fly Relaxator Relax to soothing sounds Rusty Aquarium Monitoring by visualization Steam Locomotive C program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun Ternimal Animated lifeform in the terminal terminal-parrot Party parrot time tetris Tile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal Variety Wallpaper manager with many desktops and wallpaper sources WallGen Generate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments. WallpaperDownloader Download, change, and manage wallpapers xcowsay Displays a cow on your desktop with message XDecorations Add some festive cheer to your desktop XScreenSaver Framework and collection of screensavers