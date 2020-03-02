Linux Candy: tetris – terminal interface for Tetris

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We’re only featuring open-source software in this series.

If you spend all day embroiled in political in-fighting, fighting bureaucracy, coding a new program in Assembler, sit in countless meetings wishing you were relaxing on a Caribbean island, you’ll need some light relief at the end of the day. And what better way by making your desktop environment a bit more fun.

There’s lots of fun in the terminal. How about a classic iconic tile-matching puzzle video game? Step forward tetris, a terminal interface for Tetris with the main file coded in a mere 333 lines of Haskell.

Installation

As I’m running Arch, I installed tetris with the Arch User Repository. It pulled in a ton of other software though. Alternatively, it’s trivial to install from the project’s GitHub repository, with:

$ git clone https://github.com/samtay/tetris.git

$ cd tetris

$ stack install tetris

You’ll need Stack installed to compile the source code. Stack is a cross-platform program for developing Haskell projects.

In Operation

Here’s an image of tetris in action.



When you start the game, you have the choice of skipping one or more of the levels. The graphics are colorful. There’s stats, level indicator, and a high score facility to boot. And it even sports Vi(m) navigation keys. What more could you want in such a tiny program?

There’s a few options available. You can turn off the preview cell which helps to increase the difficulty. You can also start at a specific level.

In the game, you can drop a block, pause the game, and restart the game if it’s going badly.

Summary

tetris is a faithful classic of the timeless classic video game. It’s a bit of light-hearted relief, offers some harmless fun, and brightens up my terminal at the same time.

tetris uses Unicode graphics, but if this cause a problem in your terminal, you can play the game using ASCII graphics only.

There’s no leaderboard, just a single highest score. Report that score with:

$ tetris --high-score

Developer: Sam Tay

License: Open Source

Support:

Developer: Sam Tay

License: Open Source

tetris is written in Haskell. If you’re looking to improve your knowledge of this language, check out our recommended free Haskell books and free Haskell tutorials.

Complete list of articles in this series:

Linux Candy WallGen Generate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments. ASCIIQuarium Embrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art ponysay cowsay reimplemention for ponies cacafire Color ASCII fire Ternimal Animated lifeform in the terminal lolcat Rainbows and unicorns CMatrix ncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix” nyancat Terminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation xcowsay Displays a cow on your desktop with message tetris Tile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal Steam Locomotive C program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun gti Typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive oneko Animal chasing fun Boxes Command line ASCII boxes Buoh Online strips comics reader pipes.sh Animated pipes terminal screensaver Variety Wallpaper manager supporting many desktops and wallpaper sources

