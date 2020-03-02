Linux Candy: tetris – terminal interface for Tetris

Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We’re only featuring open-source software in this series.
If you spend all day embroiled in political in-fighting, fighting bureaucracy, coding a new program in Assembler, sit in countless meetings wishing you were relaxing on a Caribbean island, you’ll need some light relief at the end of the day. And what better way by making your desktop environment a bit more fun.
There’s lots of fun in the terminal. How about a classic iconic tile-matching puzzle video game? Step forward tetris, a terminal interface for Tetris with the main file coded in a mere 333 lines of Haskell.
Installation
As I’m running Arch, I installed tetris with the Arch User Repository. It pulled in a ton of other software though. Alternatively, it’s trivial to install from the project’s GitHub repository, with:
$ cd tetris
$ stack install tetris
You’ll need Stack installed to compile the source code. Stack is a cross-platform program for developing Haskell projects.
In Operation
Here’s an image of tetris in action.
When you start the game, you have the choice of skipping one or more of the levels. The graphics are colorful. There’s stats, level indicator, and a high score facility to boot. And it even sports Vi(m) navigation keys. What more could you want in such a tiny program?
There’s a few options available. You can turn off the preview cell which helps to increase the difficulty. You can also start at a specific level.
In the game, you can drop a block, pause the game, and restart the game if it’s going badly.
Summary
tetris is a faithful classic of the timeless classic video game. It’s a bit of light-hearted relief, offers some harmless fun, and brightens up my terminal at the same time.
tetris uses Unicode graphics, but if this cause a problem in your terminal, you can play the game using ASCII graphics only.
There’s no leaderboard, just a single highest score. Report that score with:
$ tetris --high-score
Website: www.doof.me.uk/xcowsay
Support:
Developer: Sam Tay
License: Open Source
tetris is written in Haskell. If you’re looking to improve your knowledge of this language, check out our recommended free Haskell books and free Haskell tutorials.
