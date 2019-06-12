11 Best Free Books to Learn about Haskell

Haskell is a standardized, general-purpose, polymorphically statically typed, lazy, purely functional language, very different from many programming languages. It enables developers to produce software that’s clear, concise, and correct.

This is a mature programming language with the first version defined in 1990. It has a strong, static type system based on Hindley–Milner type inference. The main implementation of Haskell is the Glasgow Haskell Compiler (GHC), an open source native code compiler. Recent innovations include static polymorphic typing, higher-order functions, user-definable algebraic data types, a module system, and more. It has built-in concurrency and parallelism, debuggers, profilers, rich libraries and an active community, with thousands of open source libraries and tools.

Haskell offers many advantages to programmers. It helps rapid application development with shorter, clearer code, and higher reliability. It’s suitable for a variety of applications, and often used in academia and industry.

As at June 2019, Haskell ranks 42nd on the TIOBE Programming Community index, an indicator of the popularity of programming languages.

The focus of this article is to select the finest free Haskell books which help programmers master this language, and develop an in-depth understanding of the benefits that this programming language offers. Each book is available to download without payment. Some of the books are available to purchase too.

1. Real World Haskell by Bryan O’Sullivan, Donald Stewart, John Goerzen

Real World Haskell is our recommended text for anyone wanting to learn functional programming with Haskell.

You’ll learn how to use Haskell in a variety of practical ways, from short scripts to large and demanding applications. Real World Haskell takes you through the basics of functional programming at a brisk pace, and then helps you increase your understanding of Haskell in real-world issues like I/O, performance, dealing with data, concurrency, and more as you move through each chapter.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 3.0 License.

The book is also available to purchase in paperback.

Read the book

2. Learn You a Haskell for Great Good! by Miran Lipovača

Learn You a Haskell for Great Good! is an attractively illustrated guide to this functional language. Packed with the author’s original artwork, pop culture references, and most importantly, useful example code, this book teaches functional fundamentals in a very clear way.

You’ll start with the fundamentals: basic syntax, recursion, types and type classes. Then once you’ve got the basics nailed, the real black belt master-class begins: you’ll learn to use applicative functors, monads, zippers, and all the other mythical Haskell constructs you’ve only read about in storybooks.

There are also paperback, PDF, Mobi and ePub editions available to purchase.

The book is published under a Creative Commons license. The author is a computer science student in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Read the book

3. Developing Web Applications with Haskell and Yesod by Michael Snoyman

Developing Web Applications with Haskell and Yesod teaches you how to create a production-quality web application with Yesod’s ready-to-use scaffolding.

You’ll also examine several real-world examples, including a blog, a wiki, a JSON web service, and a Sphinx search server.

Advanced sections of the book cover RESTful Content, Yesod’s monads, authentication and authorization, scaffolding and the site template, internalization, and more.

The book is also available to purchase in paperback.

Read the book

4. Yet Another Haskell Tutorial by Hal Daumé III

The goal of Yet Another Haskell Tutorial is to provide a complete introduction to the Haskell programming language.

It assumes no knowledge of the Haskell language or familiarity with functional programming in general.

The tutorial aims to be:

Practical.

Provide a thorough introduction to the Haskell language.

Explain the common pitfalls and their solutions.

Explain how Haskell can be used in the real world.

The book is released under an open source license. It’s an unpublished work, but is definitely worth reading for anyone looking to master Haskell. Hal Daumé III is a professor in Computer Science at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Read the book

