7 Best Free Books to Learn about Scratch

Scratch is a visual programming language developed by the Lifelong Kindergarten Group at the MIT Media Lab. Scratch teaches programming concepts to kids, offering a stepping stone to more complicated programming languages. Coding includes dragging and dropping various code blocks and linking them together like jigsaw pieces to form logical scripts. While the MIT Media Lab designed this language for 8-16 year-old children, it is used by people of all ages.
Scratch has received many plaudits as an ideal way to introduce kids to computer programming and computational thinking. It’s a fantastic beginner’s language. Scratch is often used to make games, interactive stories, and animations, but it can be used for any purpose. The language uses event-driven programming with multiple active objects. The language helps students to think creatively, reason logically, and work together. The language is frequently used in schools, libraries, community centres, and museums.
Scratch is released under an open source license. I recommend 7 free books that really help young people master Scratch. These recommended texts are also open source goodness.
1. Scratch Programming Playground: Learn to Program by Making Cool Games by Al Sweigart
Scratch Programming Playground: Learn to Program warrants our strongest recommendation for anyone looking to learn Scratch from scratch (pun intended). You don’t need any programming knowledge. As long as you’ve mastered basic arithmetic, you’ll be fine with the material here. The book makes Scratch very easy to learn for all ages.
This book is not intended to offer a complete guide to Scratch, but there’s enough material to begin you on your journey. Along the way you’ll learn Scratch by writing some fun games such as Maze Runner, Fruit Slicer, Platformer, and Asteroid Breaker.
Scratch Programming Playground is free to read online under a Creative Commons license.
The online version is available to read at https://inventwithscratch.com/book/. There’s also print and ebook versions available to purchase.
2. Learn to Code with Scratch by The MagPi Team
Learn to Code with Scratch helps you start coding with Scratch, guiding you step by step through the process of creating all sorts of projects: games, animations, quizzes, electronics circuits, and more.
It’s educational and bags of fun.
The book is licensed under a Creative Commons license.
Read the PDF book at https://www.raspberrypi.org/magpi-issues/Essentials_Scratch_v1.pdf.
3. {code club} Book of Scratch by Rik Cross, Tracy Gardner
Book of Scratch teaches you how to code with Scratch and Code Club.
You’ll tackle fun topics such as how to use Scratch and start coding, make music with a fun coding project, create an animation, build a spooky ghost-catching game, code your own chatbot, learn how co-ordinates work with a fun game, create a boat racing game, and there’s some handy cope snippets for integrating in your own projects.
If you’re not aware, Code Club is a fantastic collection of computing clubs around the world where young people learn how to write games, animations, websites, and more.
Read this PDF book at https://www.raspberrypi.org/magpi-issues/CC_Book_of_Scratch_v1.pdf. The book is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)
The MagPi Team have written other useful computing books away from Scratch such as an Introduction to C & GUI programming.
4. An Introduction to Computing Science: Starting from Scratch – (updated 2016 using Scratch 2)
This book seeks to introduce learners to Computing Science via the Scratch 2.0 programming environment.
The package includes a tutor pack, a learner pack, together with media files, and screencasts.
Chapters cover the following topics: Scratching the Surface, Story Time, A Mazing Game, Get the Picture?, and Forest Archery Game.
Some of the material within this resource is based on existing work from the ScratchEd site, reproduced and adapted under Creative Commons license.
To read the book visit the Computer Science Resources section at https://www.rse.org.uk/schools/resources/.
One comment
Interesting and creative! for children. Thanks for sharing.