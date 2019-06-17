Best Free Books to Learn about CoffeeScript

CoffeeScript is a very succinct programming language that transcompiles into JavaScript, so there is no interpretation at runtime. The syntax is inspired by Ruby, Python and Haskell, and implements many features from these three languages.

CoffeeScript is closely related to JavaScript without having its eccentricities. However, CoffeeScript offers more than fixing many of the oddities of JavaScript, as it has some useful features including array comprehensions, prototype aliases and classes. It allows developers to write less code to get more done.

CoffeeScript is a new language, first appearing in 2009. The first stable release shortly followed in December 2010.

The focus of this article is to select the finest CoffeeScript books which help programmers become proficient coding in this language. The books selected help developers to take full advantage of the power of CoffeeScript. All of the books are published under open source licenses.

1. The Little Book on CoffeeScript by Alex MacCaw

The Little Book on CoffeeScript is an excellent introductory text to CoffeeScript programming. The books shows JavaScript developers how to build web applications with CoffeeScript.

This book is designed to help you learn CoffeeScript, understand best practices and start building awesome client side applications. The book is a concise guide spanning only 5 chapters.

Through example code, this guide demonstrates how CoffeeScript abstracts JavaScript, providing syntactical sugar and preventing many common errors. You’ll learn CoffeeScript’s syntax and idioms step by step, from basic variables and functions to complex comprehensions and classes. The book also offers an introduction to structuring and creating your own CoffeeScript applications.

There’s an updated version of the book available to purchase in paperback, as well as PDF and Kindle version.

Read the free electronic version at https://arcturo.github.io/library/coffeescript/. This book is completely open source.

2. CoffeeScript Cookbook by David Brady, John Ford, Steven Reid, and many others

CoffeeScript Cookbook is a community run website for the CoffeeScript language.

CoffeeScript Cookbook offers a wealth of information on CoffeeScript covering areas such as the language’s syntax, classes and objects, strings, arrays, dates and times, math, functions, metaprogramming, jQuery, Ajax, regular expressions, networking, design patterns, databases, and testing.

Read the book at https://coffeescript-cookbook.github.io/.

The project’s GitHub repository is here. All contributions are licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) license.

3. Smooth CoffeeScript

Smooth CoffeeScript is a book about CoffeeScript and programming. Start with programming fundamentals, learn about functional programming with Underscore and problem solving, study object orientation and modularity. It covers client/server web apps with Canvas and WebSockets.

No previous programming knowledge is required. CoffeeScript lets you write web oriented applications simply and elegantly. It is closely related to JavaScript but without its quirky corners.

This book is also published under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) license.

Read the book at https://autotelicum.github.io/Smooth-CoffeeScript/.

4. Hard Rock CoffeeScript by

Hard Rock CoffeeScript is an introductory text to the world of CoffeeScript. Along the way, you’ll learn about the syntax of the language, classes, and design patterns.

According to the project’s GitHub page, the book is published under the MIT license.

Read the book at https://alchaplinsky.github.io/hard-rock-coffeescript/.

5. CoffeeScript Ristretto by Reg “raganwald” Braithwaite

CoffeeScript Ristretto is a book about programming with functions that uses the CoffeeScript programming language for the examples and exercises.

The book’s main focus is functions as first-class values and advanced topics built on those fundamentals such as callbacks, combinators, method decorators, fluent APIs, and continuation-passing style. The book dives into CoffeeScript’s semantics from simple functions up through closures, higher-order functions, objects, classes, combinators, and decorators.

The book is not released under an open source license. But you can read it without charge. It has a suggested price of $7.99.

Read the book at https://leanpub.com/coffeescript-ristretto/.

