Linux Candy: ASCII Art Converter

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There are a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

ASCII Art Converter converts images into ASCII art. It takes an image file as input, resizes it according to specified width and height parameters, and then converts the image into ASCII characters.

Installation

We tested the software using Ubuntu 23.10.

We built the software with Cargo, Rust’s package manager. Issue the command:

$ cargo install ascii-gen

As you can see, the executable ascii-gen is installed to ~/.cargo/bin . That directory is in our PATH.

