Create Vector Graphics with Open Source Software

Vector graphics consist of shapes, called objects, which are simple geometric primitives: points, lines, curves, circles, and polygons. The shapes are all based on mathematical equations, to represent images in computer graphics. It is possible to edit each object separately, for example, by changing the shape, colour, size and position. By combining paths that are straight or curved and various colors and shading very detailed illustrations can be created.
As vector-based images are not made up of a specific number of dots, they can be precisely scaled without any reduction in the image quality. Unlike vector graphics, bitmap images are resolution dependent. This means that it is difficult to alter the size of a bitmap without sacrificing a degree of image quality. Vector graphics also have simpler storage, and the option to convert a vector graphic to a bitmap if needed.
This article identifies the finest open source vector graphics editors. Vector editors are ideal for technical illustrations, diagramming, flowcharting, artistic illustrations, promotional posters, banners, signage, logos, typography, vehicle wraps and layout. Bitmap editors are more suitable for retouching, photo processing, photorealistic illustrations, collage, and illustrations drawn by hand with a pen tablet. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.
Click the links in the table below to learn more about each program.
|Vector Graphics Editors
|Inkscape
|Vector-based drawing program
|SVG-edit
|Complete vector graphics editor in the browser (in JavaScript)
|LibreOffice Draw
|Vector graphics editor and diagramming tool
|LateXDraw
|Vector drawing program for LaTeX using PSTricks
|Graphite
|2D vector and raster editor
|sK1
|High quality illustration program
|GodSVG
|Editor for Scalable Vector Graphics files
|Karbon
|Vector drawing and editing application
|Ipe
|Extensible drawing editor
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
