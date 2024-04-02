xfmpc – graphical GTK+ MPD client

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but I’m endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.

MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.

xfmpc is a graphical GTK+ Music Player Daemon (MPD) client focusing on a low footprint.

Installation

We tested Xfmpc under Manjaro.

There’s a package in the Official Repositories, so there’s no need to manually compile the source code. We are installing the software with pamac.

Equally we could have installed the software with pacman:

$ sudo pacman -S xfmpc

We did try to install xfmpc in Ubuntu 23.10 but after solving some of the dependency issues, there were still a few unresolved. It was deemed to test the software in Manjaro only.

Next page: Page 2 – In Operation and Summary

Pages in this article:

Page 1 – Introduction and Installation

Page 2 – In Operation and Summary